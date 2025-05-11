The first alert after Putin's "ceasefire" was announced in Kyiv

At dawn on May 11, an air raid alert was announced in the capital of Ukraine due to the threat of shelling. Air defense was working against enemy drones also in the Kyiv region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KOVA).

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of enemy attack UAVs - warned in KCMA at 05:48.

The city authorities urged residents to immediately proceed to the nearest shelters and stay there until the end of the alert.

Earlier, at 04:59, KOVA reported on the work of air defense.

"The movement of enemy UAVs has been recorded! Air defense forces are working in the region," the statement reads.

Recall

At night, after the end of the three-day "truce", Russia launched "Shaheds" at Ukraine. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat of attack UAVs in several regions, including Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia.

