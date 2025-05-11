Russian and foreign journalists gathered in the Kremlin awaiting Putin's press conference

On the night of Sunday, May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a press conference and answer a number of questions. This is reported by the official Telegram channel of the Kremlin, the TASS news agency, reports UNN.

Journalists are actively gathering for a press conference in the Malachite Foyer of the Grand Kremlin Palace. Although the start time has not yet been announced, almost all seats are occupied. Foreign reporters are present, including from BBC, CNN, NBC. - writes TASS.

On Sunday, May 11 at 00:05 (Kyiv time), the official Telegram channel of the Kremlin published a video with the caption: "Russian and foreign journalists are waiting for the President's press conference."

As TASS writes, Putin's statement for journalists will be meaningful, but the press conference will be held without questions due to the late hour, Peskov said.

Recall

On Saturday, May 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he expects a response from Russia regarding a ceasefire for 30 days, starting from May 12. He stressed that this would create a chance for diplomacy.

Putin's spokesman Peskov said that Russia "promises to think" about Ukraine's proposal for a 30-day truce

The leaders of France, Germany, Poland, Britain and Ukraine have adopted a statement on the need for a truce