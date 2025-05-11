Russian and foreign journalists gathered in the Kremlin awaiting Putin's press conference

$41.510.00
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
May 10, 02:21 PM • 10889 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 21037 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 26248 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 41574 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 67314 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 51069 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 66680 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 72202 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63362 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65848 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

If Putin does not return to the path of peace, Trump and I will increase military aid to Ukraine - Starmer

May 10, 01:14 PM • 10166 views

The idea of creating a demilitarized zone is "not very alive" - Zelenskyy

May 10, 02:45 PM • 4000 views

Zelenskyy on the call for a ceasefire from Monday: we expect a response from the Russian Federation

May 10, 03:06 PM • 4396 views

Merz assured Ukraine of further support from Germany and assistance in the negotiation process

May 10, 03:14 PM • 5218 views

In Kharkiv, the beating of a man in the Territorial Recruitment Center is being investigated: a criminal case has been opened.

May 10, 04:53 PM • 3366 views
What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 22579 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 132446 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 145079 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 128057 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 189230 views
Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 11698 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 67314 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 43409 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 50453 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 59024 views
Russian and foreign journalists gathered in the Kremlin awaiting Putin's press conference

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2174 views

Putin will meet with Western correspondents from CNN, NBC and BBC, among others. According to Peskov, the statement of the Russian President will be meaningful, but the press conference will be held without questions.

Russian and foreign journalists gathered in the Kremlin awaiting Putin's press conference

On the night of Sunday, May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a press conference and answer a number of questions. This is reported by the official Telegram channel of the Kremlin, the TASS news agency, reports UNN.

Journalists are actively gathering for a press conference in the Malachite Foyer of the Grand Kremlin Palace. Although the start time has not yet been announced, almost all seats are occupied. Foreign reporters are present, including from BBC, CNN, NBC.

- writes TASS.

On Sunday, May 11 at 00:05 (Kyiv time), the official Telegram channel of the Kremlin published a video with the caption: "Russian and foreign journalists are waiting for the President's press conference."

As TASS writes, Putin's statement for journalists will be meaningful, but the press conference will be held without questions due to the late hour, Peskov said.

On Saturday, May 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he expects a response from Russia regarding a ceasefire for 30 days, starting from May 12. He stressed that this would create a chance for diplomacy.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
