The leaders of France, Germany, Poland, Britain and Ukraine have adopted a statement on the need for a truce

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
May 10, 02:21 PM • 9860 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 18491 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 24731 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 40187 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 65719 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 50520 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 66261 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 72065 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63309 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65824 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
90%
749mm
Popular news

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 11092 views

In Russia, it was suggested that Merz, Macron, Tusk, and Starmer shove their peace plans up their "pangender asses."

May 10, 12:01 PM • 8470 views

In Kyiv, the Sovsky Ponds are on fire: the fire has engulfed 800 square meters

May 10, 12:12 PM • 5220 views

The US, Ukraine, and Europe have set 22 conditions for Putin to cease fire - Media

May 10, 12:30 PM • 10966 views

If Putin does not return to the path of peace, Trump and I will increase military aid to Ukraine - Starmer

May 10, 01:14 PM • 8016 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 21632 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 131531 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 144266 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 127286 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 188490 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 11104 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 65719 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 43057 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 50118 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 58712 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

The leaders of France, Germany, Poland, Britain and Ukraine have adopted a statement on the need for a truce

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1076 views

The leaders of the five countries called for a complete ceasefire in Ukraine for at least 30 days. In case of refusal by the Russian Federation, sanctions will be applied to the banking and energy sectors.

The leaders of France, Germany, Poland, Britain and Ukraine have adopted a statement on the need for a truce

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a joint statement by the leaders of France, Germany, Poland, Great Britain and Ukraine following the meeting in Kyiv on May 10. This is reported by UNN with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Facebook page.

Details

The statement refers to the need for a complete and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days, as well as the application of sanctions to the banking and energy sectors of Russia in case of its refusal to cease fire.

Full text of the statement:

"On Saturday, May 10, 2025, the leaders of France, Germany, Poland, Great Britain and Ukraine met in Kyiv.

They agreed that there should be a complete and unconditional ceasefire from Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days.

They agreed that an unconditional ceasefire by definition cannot be limited by any conditions. If Russia puts forward such conditions, it can only be seen as an attempt to continue the war and undermine diplomacy.

They demand that the ceasefire be comprehensive: in the air, at sea and on land.

They stressed that this requires effective monitoring, which can be successfully implemented in close coordination with the United States.

They agreed that the ceasefire should last for at least 30 days to create space for diplomacy. During this period, diplomatic work should focus on outlining the security, political and humanitarian principles of peace.

They welcomed the fact that the call for a ceasefire and meaningful negotiations is supported by both Europe and the United States.

They stressed the paramount importance of strengthening the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine as the main guarantee of Ukraine's sovereignty and security. The main element of Ukraine's security guarantees should also be guarantee forces (contingent).

They agreed: if Russia refuses a full and unconditional ceasefire, tougher sanctions should be applied to its banking and energy sectors, targeting fossil fuels, oil and the shadow fleet.

They agreed to adopt a strong 17th EU sanctions package and coordinate it with sanctions imposed by the UK and Norway, as well as the United States.

They agreed to continue working on the effective use of frozen Russian assets and to discuss this issue at the next G7 summit.

They expressed their willingness to continue strengthening Ukraine's defense, especially the Ukrainian army. This should include funding defense resilience and investment in arms production both in Ukraine and in European countries within the framework of joint projects."

Four leaders of the "coalition of the willing" called on the Russian Federation for a 30-day ceasefire for negotiations10.05.25, 11:28 • 2482 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
European Union
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$103,183.80
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,490.88