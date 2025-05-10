The leaders of France, Germany, Poland, Britain and Ukraine have adopted a statement on the need for a truce

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a joint statement by the leaders of France, Germany, Poland, Great Britain and Ukraine following the meeting in Kyiv on May 10. This is reported by UNN with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Facebook page.

The statement refers to the need for a complete and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days, as well as the application of sanctions to the banking and energy sectors of Russia in case of its refusal to cease fire.

Full text of the statement:

"On Saturday, May 10, 2025, the leaders of France, Germany, Poland, Great Britain and Ukraine met in Kyiv.

They agreed that there should be a complete and unconditional ceasefire from Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days.

They agreed that an unconditional ceasefire by definition cannot be limited by any conditions. If Russia puts forward such conditions, it can only be seen as an attempt to continue the war and undermine diplomacy.

They demand that the ceasefire be comprehensive: in the air, at sea and on land.

They stressed that this requires effective monitoring, which can be successfully implemented in close coordination with the United States.

They agreed that the ceasefire should last for at least 30 days to create space for diplomacy. During this period, diplomatic work should focus on outlining the security, political and humanitarian principles of peace.

They welcomed the fact that the call for a ceasefire and meaningful negotiations is supported by both Europe and the United States.

They stressed the paramount importance of strengthening the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine as the main guarantee of Ukraine's sovereignty and security. The main element of Ukraine's security guarantees should also be guarantee forces (contingent).

They agreed: if Russia refuses a full and unconditional ceasefire, tougher sanctions should be applied to its banking and energy sectors, targeting fossil fuels, oil and the shadow fleet.

They agreed to adopt a strong 17th EU sanctions package and coordinate it with sanctions imposed by the UK and Norway, as well as the United States.

They agreed to continue working on the effective use of frozen Russian assets and to discuss this issue at the next G7 summit.

They expressed their willingness to continue strengthening Ukraine's defense, especially the Ukrainian army. This should include funding defense resilience and investment in arms production both in Ukraine and in European countries within the framework of joint projects."

