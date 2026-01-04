$42.170.00
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 166540 views
Iran's leader ordered to "put in their place" protesters in the country: the death toll rose to 15 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei called on security forces to brutally suppress protests, calling the demonstrators "rioters." According to human rights activists, the death toll has risen to 15 people.

Iran's leader ordered to "put in their place" protesters in the country: the death toll rose to 15 people
Photo: AP

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called on security forces to brutally suppress protests, calling the demonstrators "rioters." This statement came amid large-scale acts of defiance caused by the collapse of the national currency and the economic crisis. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to human rights activists, at least 15 people have already died during a week of unrest. In his speech, Khamenei tried to divide citizens who have economic grievances and "rebels" with whom, he said, "there is no point in talking." He traditionally accused the United States and Israel of destabilizing the situation, without providing any evidence.

At least 7 people killed during growing protests in Iran02.01.26, 09:22 • 4192 views

The situation is escalating due to warnings from US President Donald Trump, who promised to "come to the aid" of Iranians in the event of mass killings of peaceful protesters. These threats gained particular weight after the night capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, a key ally of Tehran, by American special forces. In response, Iranian officials announced their readiness to attack US military facilities in the Middle East.

Protests in Iran: Trump threatens Tehran with "actions" if protesters are killed02.01.26, 11:30 • 5446 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Venezuela
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran