Four leaders of the "coalition of the willing" called on the Russian Federation for a 30-day ceasefire for negotiations

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting
05:58 AM • 10175 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 29356 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 53434 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 44692 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 63619 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 70049 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 62829 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65546 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 70027 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 124567 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Popular news

"Gatherings" and criminal gangs: Kyiv police detained members of criminal groups

May 10, 12:44 AM • 17867 views

India attacked Pakistani Air Force bases with missiles

May 10, 01:24 AM • 12458 views

Kim Jong-un: North Korea's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine is "legitimate"

May 10, 01:41 AM • 16571 views

8 thousand dollars for "freedom": another scheme of illegal border crossing exposed in the South

May 10, 02:36 AM • 11165 views

Putin supported the ceasefire, but Ukraine is not ready - Peskov about negotiations

May 10, 03:38 AM • 15205 views
What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

06:30 AM • 9692 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 124567 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 138340 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 121827 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 183429 views
Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 53435 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 40466 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 47693 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 56442 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

May 9, 01:41 PM • 35585 views
Four leaders of the "coalition of the willing" called on the Russian Federation for a 30-day ceasefire for negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

The leaders of France, Britain, Germany and Poland called on Russia for a complete ceasefire for 30 days. They want to create space for negotiations on a just peace and increase pressure on the Russian Federation.

Four leaders of the "coalition of the willing" called on the Russian Federation for a 30-day ceasefire for negotiations

The leaders of the "coalition of the willing", who arrived in Ukraine on a visit, made a joint statement and called on Russia to agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create space for negotiations, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

This is the first joint visit of the leaders of four European countries (France, Great Britain, Germany and Poland) to Ukraine.

We clearly understand that the bloodshed must stop. Russia must end its illegal invasion

- the leaders said in a joint statement.

Coalition leaders added:

"Together with the US, we call on Russia to agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create space for negotiations on a just and lasting peace."

They warned:

"We will continue to increase our support for Ukraine. Until Russia agrees to a lasting ceasefire, we will increase pressure on the Russian war machine."

Let's add

According to the publication, they later plan to hold a virtual meeting to inform other European leaders about steps to create European forces that could ensure Ukraine's security after the war.

Such forces "would help rebuild Ukraine's armed forces after any peace agreement and strengthen confidence in any future peace," the leaders said in a statement.

Earlier, Russia stated that it would not tolerate any Western military presence in Ukraine after the end of hostilities, and warned that this proposal could provoke a war between Moscow and NATO.

A meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of the willing" is taking place at Zelensky's residence - media10.05.2025, 11:23 • 1162 views

Let us remind you

On Saturday, May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Ministers of Poland and Great Britain Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, as well as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the resolute".

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Keir Starmer
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
