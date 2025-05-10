Four leaders of the "coalition of the willing" called on the Russian Federation for a 30-day ceasefire for negotiations

The leaders of the "coalition of the willing", who arrived in Ukraine on a visit, made a joint statement and called on Russia to agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create space for negotiations, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

This is the first joint visit of the leaders of four European countries (France, Great Britain, Germany and Poland) to Ukraine.

We clearly understand that the bloodshed must stop. Russia must end its illegal invasion - the leaders said in a joint statement.

Coalition leaders added:

"Together with the US, we call on Russia to agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create space for negotiations on a just and lasting peace."

They warned:

"We will continue to increase our support for Ukraine. Until Russia agrees to a lasting ceasefire, we will increase pressure on the Russian war machine."

Let's add

According to the publication, they later plan to hold a virtual meeting to inform other European leaders about steps to create European forces that could ensure Ukraine's security after the war.

Such forces "would help rebuild Ukraine's armed forces after any peace agreement and strengthen confidence in any future peace," the leaders said in a statement.

Earlier, Russia stated that it would not tolerate any Western military presence in Ukraine after the end of hostilities, and warned that this proposal could provoke a war between Moscow and NATO.

Let us remind you

On Saturday, May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Ministers of Poland and Great Britain Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, as well as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the resolute".