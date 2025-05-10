A meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of the willing" is taking place at Zelensky's residence - media
A meeting between the leaders of France, Poland, Britain and Germany with Zelensky is taking place at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv. The leaders are expected to speak to the press later.
A meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of the willing" is taking place at the residence of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.
The meeting is taking place at Zelensky's residence
The media published a photograph of the meeting of leaders in the Mariinsky Palace, the official residence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The leaders are expected to speak to the press later.
On Saturday, May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Ministers of Poland and Great Britain - Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the decisive".