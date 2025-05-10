A meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of the willing" is taking place at Zelensky's residence - media

A meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of the willing" is taking place at the residence of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

The meeting is taking place at Zelensky's residence - the message says.

The media published a photograph of the meeting of leaders in the Mariinsky Palace, the official residence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The leaders are expected to speak to the press later.

We expect important decisions: MFA on the visit of four leaders of the "coalition of the willing"

Let's add

On Saturday, May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Ministers of Poland and Great Britain - Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the decisive".