We expect important decisions: MFA on the visit of four leaders of the "coalition of the willing"

French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish and British Prime Ministers Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have arrived in Kyiv. Therefore, important decisions are expected. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha to journalists, reports UNN.

Today will be a busy day, extremely important meetings. We will welcome four European leaders, the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing", in Ukraine. Therefore, we expect important decisions, we expect further cementing of European solidarity in support of Ukraine - said Sybiha.

Merz hopes that a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine will be reached within the next two days - Bild

Addition

On Saturday, May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish and British Prime Ministers Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the decisive".

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine on May 10. The meeting will discuss security guarantees and strengthening the security architecture in Europe.

The US and Europe are completing work on a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and the Russian Federation - Media