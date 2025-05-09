Merz hopes that a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine will be reached within the next two days - Bild

In Brussels, newly elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed the opinion that a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine is possible within the next two days. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

I have great hope that a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine will be reached this weekend. Given the three-day ceasefire announced by Russia, there is a "high chance" that it will be extended to 30 days, and then negotiations on a peace agreement can begin – said Merz on Friday during his stay in Brussels.

The Chancellor had previously spoken with high-ranking allies. On Thursday, he spoke by telephone with US President Donald Trump, the central topic of the conversation was Ukraine, according to a government spokesman.

On Friday, Merz met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels. French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with Merz on Wednesday.

Merz stated that he wrote a "joint communique" with Macron, Tusk and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

It is largely identical to the US proposal. We very much hope that this will also be accepted by the Russian side. The ball is entirely in Moscow's court – added the Chancellor.

Supplement

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen talked about Ukraine with the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and pointed out the importance of adopting and implementing the proposed 30-day ceasefire in the Russian war against Ukraine. At the same time, the parties agreed that they should bring Ukraine to a position of strength, which includes further support for it.