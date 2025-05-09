Merz hopes that a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine will be reached within the next two days - Bild

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary
Exclusive
03:09 PM • 11791 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 21471 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 26903 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 35377 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 45845 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 71886 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 36092 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 82722 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 48558 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 40311 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.6m/s
40%
749mm
Popular news

Poroshenko's son is accused of non-payment of military levy and other taxes amounting to more than UAH 770 million

May 9, 06:25 AM • 31367 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 60769 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 51687 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

May 9, 08:04 AM • 60680 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 64975 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 71886 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 65408 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 82722 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 147831 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 168403 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 3282 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 4788 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 10291 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 51972 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 61059 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Merz hopes that a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine will be reached within the next two days - Bild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3076 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed hope for a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine in the coming weekend. He discussed this issue with allies and stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine.

Merz hopes that a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine will be reached within the next two days - Bild

In Brussels, newly elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed the opinion that a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine is possible within the next two days. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

I have great hope that a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine will be reached this weekend. Given the three-day ceasefire announced by Russia, there is a "high chance" that it will be extended to 30 days, and then negotiations on a peace agreement can begin 

– said Merz on Friday during his stay in Brussels.

The Chancellor had previously spoken with high-ranking allies. On Thursday, he spoke by telephone with US President Donald Trump, the central topic of the conversation was Ukraine, according to a government spokesman.

On Friday, Merz met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels. French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with Merz on Wednesday.

Merz stated that he wrote a "joint communique" with Macron, Tusk and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

It is largely identical to the US proposal. We very much hope that this will also be accepted by the Russian side. The ball is entirely in Moscow's court 

– added the Chancellor.

Supplement

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen talked about Ukraine with the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and pointed out the importance of adopting and implementing the proposed 30-day ceasefire in the Russian war against Ukraine. At the same time, the parties agreed that they should bring Ukraine to a position of strength, which includes further support for it.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
European Commission
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Brussels
United Kingdom
Germany
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$63.55
Bitcoin
$103,138.00
S&P 500
$5,662.02
Tesla
$300.83
Газ TTF
$34.65
Золото
$3,342.40
Ethereum
$2,304.80