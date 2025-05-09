The US and Europe are completing work on a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and the Russian Federation - Media

The United States, together with its European allies, is working on a proposal to declare a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. This was reported by Reuters, citing an unnamed French diplomatic source, writes UNN.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, warning that Washington and its partners would impose further sanctions if the ceasefire was not observed.

Ukraine has expressed its willingness to accept the U.S. proposal. Russia unilaterally announced a three-day ceasefire from May 8 to 10, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

We have not yet fully agreed on the draft, but we hope that we are at the stage of convergence. A 30-day ceasefire or parts thereof, which are still being discussed, may be announced in the coming hours and days said a diplomatic source who wished to remain anonymous.

The source said discussions were still ongoing on whether to declare a unilateral ceasefire or give Russia a short time to respond. If it refuses, new US and EU sanctions will be imposed on Moscow. Both sides are coordinating sanctions packages.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who was in Washington last week for a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will join President Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv on Saturday for a meeting of Ukraine's closest allies and a discussion of the U.S. and European proposal.

The source said political and technical talks between Europe and the United States had intensified since last week. Trump and Macron discussed the ceasefire proposal on Thursday.

In negotiations with the Americans, we felt some irritation with Russia's position, the lack of reaction and seriousness in its responses to what had been proposed earlier. The decision has been practically made the source said.

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak reported that Ukraine's position remains unchanged - the ceasefire must be complete and unconditional.