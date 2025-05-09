The US and Europe are completing work on a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and the Russian Federation - Media

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA
04:40 PM • 11875 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
03:09 PM • 27958 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 40734 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 44917 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 51960 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 59651 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 93702 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 39216 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 97746 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 49140 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
2.7m/s
45%
750mm
Popular news

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 71481 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

May 9, 08:04 AM • 76909 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 94479 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 26353 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 16375 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 93702 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 95860 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 97746 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 161051 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 181883 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 12855 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 17352 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 27299 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

01:41 PM • 11492 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 72389 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

The US and Europe are completing work on a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and the Russian Federation - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

The US and European allies are working on a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine is ready to accept the proposal, but insists on a complete and unconditional ceasefire.

The US and Europe are completing work on a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and the Russian Federation - Media

The United States, together with its European allies, is working on a proposal to declare a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. This was reported by Reuters, citing an unnamed French diplomatic source, writes UNN.

Details

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, warning that Washington and its partners would impose further sanctions if the ceasefire was not observed.

Ukraine has expressed its willingness to accept the U.S. proposal. Russia unilaterally announced a three-day ceasefire from May 8 to 10, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

We have not yet fully agreed on the draft, but we hope that we are at the stage of convergence. A 30-day ceasefire or parts thereof, which are still being discussed, may be announced in the coming hours and days 

said a diplomatic source who wished to remain anonymous.

Zelensky: Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, coordination with the US is ongoing09.05.25, 16:05 • 5222 views

The source said discussions were still ongoing on whether to declare a unilateral ceasefire or give Russia a short time to respond. If it refuses, new US and EU sanctions will be imposed on Moscow. Both sides are coordinating sanctions packages.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who was in Washington last week for a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will join President Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv on Saturday for a meeting of Ukraine's closest allies and a discussion of the U.S. and European proposal.

The source said political and technical talks between Europe and the United States had intensified since last week. Trump and Macron discussed the ceasefire proposal on Thursday.

In negotiations with the Americans, we felt some irritation with Russia's position, the lack of reaction and seriousness in its responses to what had been proposed earlier. The decision has been practically made 

the source said.

Addition

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak reported that Ukraine's position remains unchanged - the ceasefire must be complete and unconditional.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$63.78
Bitcoin
$102,479.00
S&P 500
$5,650.10
Tesla
$296.99
Газ TTF
$34.65
Золото
$3,342.11
Ethereum
$2,298.63