Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow
02:28 PM • 1230 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 9804 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 19938 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 30839 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 49372 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 29801 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 68758 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 47559 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 39748 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 48254 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

749mm
Zelensky: Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, coordination with the US is ongoing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3254 views

The President of Ukraine announced active communication with the United States to establish a 30-day ceasefire. In case of violation of the truce, the US threatens to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Zelensky: Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, coordination with the US is ongoing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced active and productive communication with the American side regarding the establishment of a ceasefire regime, for at least 30 days. He said this at the summit of JEF participating countries, reports UNN.

Details 

"Recently, we have very active communication with the United States, and not just active, but really positive and productive. We are working together to achieve a ceasefire - reliable, lasting, at least 30 days. Ukraine is ready," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also noted that he had spoken with US President Donald Trump the day before.

"We are all united in the opinion that there must be a complete ceasefire. And if Russia drags out the war, sanctions will need to be strengthened, especially if they violate the ceasefire when it finally begins. The United States and all of you in Europe know what hurts Russia the most, what really makes Moscow think about peace and ending this war. Moscow must agree to a ceasefire, because that is the only way a real peace can begin. Diplomacy needs silence," the President said.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing for a meeting with the leaders of the coalition of countries that support it, in order to form an effective security guarantee mechanism. 

"I am sure that Europe will only benefit from such teamwork - it will help strengthen the entire existing security architecture. Meetings tomorrow," the Head of State added.

Let us remind

US President Donald Trump, after a conversation with Zelenskyy, called for a ceasefire for 30 days to achieve peace. In case of violation of the truce, the USA threatens with sanctions.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
