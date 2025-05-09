Zelensky: Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, coordination with the US is ongoing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced active and productive communication with the American side regarding the establishment of a ceasefire regime, for at least 30 days. He said this at the summit of JEF participating countries, reports UNN.

Details

"Recently, we have very active communication with the United States, and not just active, but really positive and productive. We are working together to achieve a ceasefire - reliable, lasting, at least 30 days. Ukraine is ready," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also noted that he had spoken with US President Donald Trump the day before.

"We are all united in the opinion that there must be a complete ceasefire. And if Russia drags out the war, sanctions will need to be strengthened, especially if they violate the ceasefire when it finally begins. The United States and all of you in Europe know what hurts Russia the most, what really makes Moscow think about peace and ending this war. Moscow must agree to a ceasefire, because that is the only way a real peace can begin. Diplomacy needs silence," the President said.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing for a meeting with the leaders of the coalition of countries that support it, in order to form an effective security guarantee mechanism.

"I am sure that Europe will only benefit from such teamwork - it will help strengthen the entire existing security architecture. Meetings tomorrow," the Head of State added.

Let us remind

US President Donald Trump, after a conversation with Zelenskyy, called for a ceasefire for 30 days to achieve peace. In case of violation of the truce, the USA threatens with sanctions.