What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 172941 views
Defense Forces neutralized 39 enemy UAVs during night air attacks on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

On the night of January 4, 2026, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 52 attack drones. The Defense Forces shot down or suppressed 39 enemy targets, including about 40 "Shaheds."

Defense Forces neutralized 39 enemy UAVs during night air attacks on Ukraine

On the night of January 4, 2026, Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with 52 attack drones of the Shahed, Gerbera types, and other drone models. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 08:00, air defense units managed to shoot down or suppress 39 enemy targets with electronic warfare equipment, writes UNN.

Details

Launches were carried out from the areas of Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk (Russia) and from occupied Donetsk. About 40 units of the total number were Shahed-type kamikaze drones. The main strike was directed at the northern and eastern regions of the country.

As a result of the attack, 13 attack UAVs hit 9 different locations, and debris falling at one location was also reported. Air defense was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups, aviation, and unmanned systems units.

As of this morning, combat operations are ongoing, as several enemy drones still remain in the airspace. Citizens are urged to remain in shelters until the alarm ends. 

Operational situation at the front: 211 combat engagements recorded during the day - General Staff04.01.26, 08:23 • 212 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Donetsk