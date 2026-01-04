Operational situation at the front: 211 combat engagements recorded during the day - General Staff

The 1411th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has begun. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the situation on the front remained tense over the past day: the enemy carried out more than 210 attacks and used more than 4800 kamikaze drones for strikes, writes UNN.

Details

On Saturday, the enemy launched one missile and 67 air strikes, using 174 guided aerial bombs (GABs). Settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, including Huliaipole, Bilohiria, and Zaliznychne, came under massive air strikes. In total, more than 2700 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and peaceful cities were recorded, including 45 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In response, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel and equipment of the occupiers.

Situation in key directions

The highest enemy activity is observed in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.

Pokrovsk direction: our defenders stopped 40 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, and Udachne.

Huliaipole direction: The Defense Forces repelled 36 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Huliaipole, Uspenivka, and Dorozhnianka.

Lyman direction: the enemy attacked 22 times, trying to break into the defense near Zarichne, Yampil, and Novoselivka.

Oleksandrivka direction: 21 attacks were recorded in the areas of Yalta, Vyshneve, and Zlahoda.

Kostiantynivka direction: the occupiers carried out 18 attacks, including towards Ivanopillia and Pleshchiivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, 14 attacks were recorded, and in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction - 19.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled two assault attempts in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge. In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected.

