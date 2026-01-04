Operational situation at the front: 211 combat engagements recorded during the day - General Staff

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
02:44 AM • 17746 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 25193 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 37373 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 41006 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 41133 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 56886 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 77594 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 67480 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 87382 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 48199 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
2.2m/s
72%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
50,000 Berlin households left without electricity due to suspected arsonJanuary 3, 08:47 PM • 5980 views
Airbus exceeded its annual aircraft delivery plan in 2025January 3, 09:10 PM • 6382 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 8910 views
Latvia will hand over another batch of confiscated cars to Ukraine, including a luxury Lincoln01:07 AM • 6400 views
Massive drone attack on Moscow: explosions in the Moscow region and closed airports04:24 AM • 4108 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 72923 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 91753 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 103878 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 240519 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 172822 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
New York City
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 8960 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 61927 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 71682 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 69378 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 172822 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Boeing AH-64 Apache

Operational situation at the front: 211 combat engagements recorded during the day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Over the past day, the enemy engaged in 211 combat clashes and used over 4,800 kamikaze drones for attacks. More than 2,700 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and peaceful cities were recorded.

Operational situation at the front: 211 combat engagements recorded during the day - General Staff

The 1411th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has begun. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the situation on the front remained tense over the past day: the enemy carried out more than 210 attacks and used more than 4800 kamikaze drones for strikes, writes UNN.

Details

On Saturday, the enemy launched one missile and 67 air strikes, using 174 guided aerial bombs (GABs). Settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, including Huliaipole, Bilohiria, and Zaliznychne, came under massive air strikes. In total, more than 2700 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and peaceful cities were recorded, including 45 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In response, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel and equipment of the occupiers.

Situation in key directions

The highest enemy activity is observed in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.

Pokrovsk direction: our defenders stopped 40 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, and Udachne.

Huliaipole direction: The Defense Forces repelled 36 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Huliaipole, Uspenivka, and Dorozhnianka.

Lyman direction: the enemy attacked 22 times, trying to break into the defense near Zarichne, Yampil, and Novoselivka.

Oleksandrivka direction: 21 attacks were recorded in the areas of Yalta, Vyshneve, and Zlahoda.

Kostiantynivka direction: the occupiers carried out 18 attacks, including towards Ivanopillia and Pleshchiivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, 14 attacks were recorded, and in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction - 19.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled two assault attempts in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge. In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. 

Defense Forces neutralized another 900 occupiers: General Staff updated data on enemy losses04.01.26, 07:00 • 1438 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Yalta
Gulyaypole
Ukraine