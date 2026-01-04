Defense Forces neutralized another 900 occupiers: General Staff updated data on enemy losses

Over the past day, Russian occupying forces lost 900 people killed and wounded at the front. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published updated data on enemy losses as of the morning of January 4, 2026, writes UNN.

Details

In addition to significant losses in manpower, Ukrainian defenders destroyed dozens of units of enemy equipment. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the segment of drones and automotive equipment.

Total statistics of enemy losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion:

Personnel: about 1,211,530 (+900) people;

Tanks: 11,499 (+2) units;

Artillery systems: 35,756 (+12) units;

Air defense systems: 1,268 (+1) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level: 99,860 (+278) units;

Automotive equipment and fuel tanks: 72,776 (+88) units.

The figures in the categories of armored combat vehicles (23,855 units), MLRS (1,590 units), aviation (434 aircraft and 347 helicopters) and special equipment (4,035 units) remained unchanged over the past day.

The highest intensity of hostilities remains in the eastern directions, where the enemy continues assault operations, despite the high cost of advancement.

Data is being updated. Beat the occupier! Together we will win! - noted the General Staff.

