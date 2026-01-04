Defense Forces neutralized another 900 occupiers: General Staff updated data on enemy losses

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
02:44 AM • 4518 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 15501 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 31266 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 35643 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 37101 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 54735 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 75637 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 66751 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 86575 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 47831 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2.7m/s
73%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump administration justifies Maduro's capture by 1989 Panama invasion precedentJanuary 3, 07:46 PM • 3830 views
Supermoon rises over Ukraine, Quadrantids meteor shower peak expectedVideoJanuary 3, 08:15 PM • 5272 views
50,000 Berlin households left without electricity due to suspected arsonJanuary 3, 08:47 PM • 3640 views
Airbus exceeded its annual aircraft delivery plan in 2025January 3, 09:10 PM • 3714 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 3326 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 68888 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 87766 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 100248 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 236864 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 168085 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Pam Bondi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Venezuela
United States
Ukraine
New York City
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 3340 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 60243 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 70114 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 67945 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 168073 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Boeing AH-64 Apache

Defense Forces neutralized another 900 occupiers: General Staff updated data on enemy losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 900 occupiers. The total enemy losses as of the morning of January 4, 2026, amount to over 1.2 million people.

Defense Forces neutralized another 900 occupiers: General Staff updated data on enemy losses

Over the past day, Russian occupying forces lost 900 people killed and wounded at the front. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published updated data on enemy losses as of the morning of January 4, 2026, writes UNN.

Details

In addition to significant losses in manpower, Ukrainian defenders destroyed dozens of units of enemy equipment. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the segment of drones and automotive equipment.

Total statistics of enemy losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion:

  • Personnel: about 1,211,530 (+900) people;
    • Tanks: 11,499 (+2) units;
      • Artillery systems: 35,756 (+12) units;
        • Air defense systems: 1,268 (+1) units;
          • UAVs of operational-tactical level: 99,860 (+278) units;
            • Automotive equipment and fuel tanks: 72,776 (+88) units.

              The figures in the categories of armored combat vehicles (23,855 units), MLRS (1,590 units), aviation (434 aircraft and 347 helicopters) and special equipment (4,035 units) remained unchanged over the past day.

              The highest intensity of hostilities remains in the eastern directions, where the enemy continues assault operations, despite the high cost of advancement.

              Data is being updated. Beat the occupier! Together we will win!

              - noted the General Staff.

              191 combat engagements on the front, the most difficult situation in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff03.01.26, 22:25 • 2620 views

              Stepan Haftko

              War in Ukraine
              Technology
              Martial law
              War in Ukraine
              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine