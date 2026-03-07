$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
11:10 PM
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Canada and the US resume direct trade talks after a long pause

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Canadian Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc met with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, resuming negotiations after a freeze since last October. The review of CUSMA and the abolition of tariffs on steel, aluminum, cars, and timber are being discussed.

Canada and the US resume direct trade talks after a long pause
Photo: The Canadian Press

Canadian Minister of Trade Dominic LeBlanc arrived in Washington for the first face-to-face meeting in recent months with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The negotiation process had been effectively frozen since October last year, when President Donald Trump unilaterally canceled consultations. This was reported by CBC News, writes UNN.

Details

The main item on the agenda is the review of the Agreement between Canada, the US, and Mexico (CUSMA), which coincides with Ottawa's attempts to achieve the abolition of harsh tariffs on steel, aluminum, cars, and timber.

Trump's global tariffs take effect at 10%24.02.26, 15:00 • 3826 views

The American side uses these tariffs as leverage, demanding from Canada expanded access to the dairy market and the abolition of requirements for financing local content by streaming platforms. An additional complication to the negotiations is Washington's threat to divide CUSMA into separate bilateral agreements or completely terminate the current treaty, which would subject all Canadian exports to Trump's general tariffs.

Tariffs will be part of any trade agreement reached with Canada

– said Jamieson Greer in a comment to CBC News during the president's recent address to the nation.

Expert assessment and dialogue prospects

Despite the complexity of US demands and the restraint of officials after the meeting, the very fact of resuming personal contacts is perceived by analysts as a step towards stabilization.

Experts note that the return to direct negotiations is an important signal for businesses in both countries, which are suffering from uncertainty. When Dominic LeBlanc left the meeting in Washington, he refrained from detailed reports on progress, limiting himself to a concise wish to journalists.

I consider this a very positive sign

– noted Eric Miller, president of the consulting firm Rideau Potomac Strategy Group, assessing the resumption of negotiations.

Donald Trump threatens Canada with 50% tariffs on aircraft30.01.26, 08:00 • 4742 views

Stepan Haftko

