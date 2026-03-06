$43.810.09
Trump ordered a fourfold increase in the production of the most advanced US weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Donald Trump has reached an agreement with US defense companies to quadruple the production of "sophisticated class" weapons. This decision was made to meet the needs of the army, despite already significant existing stockpiles.

Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with the country's largest defense companies to radically expand arms production. Following a meeting with the heads of leading corporations, a decision was made to quadruple the output of so-called "sophisticated class" weapons. Trump announced this on his Truthsocial page, UNN writes.

Details

The negotiations were attended by the CEOs of companies such as BAE Systems, Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace, L3Harris Missile Solutions, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon. Trump noted that the US already has virtually unlimited supplies of medium and above-medium class ammunition, which are currently being used in Iran and were recently used in Venezuela.

White House says Iran campaign could last four to six weeks06.03.26, 22:19 • 2472 views

Despite significant existing resources, the administration decided to further increase the volume of orders at these levels to meet the needs of the army.

Further plans and implementation timelines

They (manufacturing companies – ed.) agreed to quadruple the production of "sophisticated class" weapons, as we want to achieve the highest quantity indicators as soon as possible.

– Trump stated after the meeting.

The President emphasized the high intensity of work of the defense industrial complex, noting that the next meeting with company executives is scheduled in two months.

The administration's main focus is on adhering to strict production schedules and rapid deployment of new lines for the production of high-tech weapons. Trump thanked the participants for their cooperation, reaffirming the US's intention to maintain leadership in military technology and security.

Trump says Cuba will 'fall soon'06.03.26, 22:44 • 1760 views

