EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 29451 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - Zelenskyy
March 6, 01:05 PM • 27531 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 48258 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 23277 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 22266 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 21340 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivity
March 6, 09:57 AM • 19914 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 20239 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 17595 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

White House says Iran campaign could last four to six weeks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the US military campaign against Iran could last four to six weeks. The US is confidently moving towards establishing control over Iranian airspace.

White House says Iran campaign could last four to six weeks

A US military campaign against Iran could last four to six weeks. White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said this a few minutes ago, adding that the US is confidently moving towards establishing control over Iranian airspace, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Leavitt added that the US would consider Iran in "unconditional surrender" once Donald Trump determines that the country no longer "threatens" the United States.

The President means that when he, as Commander-in-Chief of the US Armed Forces, determines that Iran no longer poses a threat to the United States of America, and the objectives of Operation "Epic Fury" are fully realized, then Iran will, in essence, be in a state of unconditional surrender, whether they declare it themselves or not 

- added the White House spokeswoman.

Only Trump will decide when Iran "unconditionally surrenders" - White House06.03.26, 20:55 • 2664 views

Trump said today that only Tehran's "unconditional surrender" would end the joint US-Israeli offensive launched seven days ago.

Add

Regarding the timeline, the US President previously suggested that the war would last approximately four to five weeks, but today it could drag on "much longer." Pete Hegseth, his Secretary of Defense, stated that the US operation would last "as long as it takes" to achieve its goals in Iran, saying yesterday: "Our timeline is ours, and ours alone."

Leavitt, speaking before Trump's meeting with major defense contractors, told reporters at the White House that the US has enough weapons stockpiles to meet all its operational needs in Iran.

She added that the US is considering a number of potential candidates for Iran's leader but did not provide any details.

The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - Trump02.03.26, 19:14 • 14894 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
