White House says Iran campaign could last four to six weeks

A US military campaign against Iran could last four to six weeks. White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said this a few minutes ago, adding that the US is confidently moving towards establishing control over Iranian airspace, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Leavitt added that the US would consider Iran in "unconditional surrender" once Donald Trump determines that the country no longer "threatens" the United States.

The President means that when he, as Commander-in-Chief of the US Armed Forces, determines that Iran no longer poses a threat to the United States of America, and the objectives of Operation "Epic Fury" are fully realized, then Iran will, in essence, be in a state of unconditional surrender, whether they declare it themselves or not - added the White House spokeswoman.

Trump said today that only Tehran's "unconditional surrender" would end the joint US-Israeli offensive launched seven days ago.

Regarding the timeline, the US President previously suggested that the war would last approximately four to five weeks, but today it could drag on "much longer." Pete Hegseth, his Secretary of Defense, stated that the US operation would last "as long as it takes" to achieve its goals in Iran, saying yesterday: "Our timeline is ours, and ours alone."

Leavitt, speaking before Trump's meeting with major defense contractors, told reporters at the White House that the US has enough weapons stockpiles to meet all its operational needs in Iran.

She added that the US is considering a number of potential candidates for Iran's leader but did not provide any details.

The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - Trump