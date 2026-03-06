Only Trump will decide when Iran "unconditionally surrenders" - White House

$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
03:35 PM • 19611 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 24488 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 24805 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 43913 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 21535 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 21299 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 20583 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 19533 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 19944 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 17276 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
0.9m/s
77%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' caseMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 23362 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 38639 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 29676 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 25180 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 17779 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 17853 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 25251 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 43913 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 29737 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 38701 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Pyshnyi
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Iran
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhoto06:52 PM • 346 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"Video03:48 PM • 4072 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 28610 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 25299 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 27052 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat

Only Trump will decide when Iran "unconditionally surrenders" - White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

Iran will essentially be in a state of unconditional surrender when the US president decides that the country poses no threat to America, the White House said.

Only Trump will decide when Iran "unconditionally surrenders" - White House

The decision on what Iran's "unconditional surrender" will look like will be made by US President Donald Trump. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, as reported by UNN.

The President means that when he, as Commander-in-Chief of the US Armed Forces, determines that Iran no longer poses a threat to the United States of America and the goals of Operation "Epic Fury" have been fully achieved, then Iran will, in essence, be in a state of unconditional surrender, regardless of whether they declare it themselves or not.

- said the White House spokeswoman.

Trump plans regime change in Iran and has his list of probable leaders06.03.26, 07:39 • 5966 views

"Frankly," she continued, "they don't have many people who could say that for them, because the United States and the State of Israel have completely destroyed more than 50 leaders of the former terrorist regime, including the Supreme Leader himself."

Leavitt's explanation, like Trump's message, contained no specific demands for Iranian leaders to abandon their nuclear ambitions or terrorist groups.

Recall

Earlier, US leader Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform defined the condition for ending US strikes on Iran, namely - unconditional surrender.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Social network
Skirmishes
Israel
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Iran