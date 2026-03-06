Only Trump will decide when Iran "unconditionally surrenders" - White House

The decision on what Iran's "unconditional surrender" will look like will be made by US President Donald Trump. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, as reported by UNN.

The President means that when he, as Commander-in-Chief of the US Armed Forces, determines that Iran no longer poses a threat to the United States of America and the goals of Operation "Epic Fury" have been fully achieved, then Iran will, in essence, be in a state of unconditional surrender, regardless of whether they declare it themselves or not. - said the White House spokeswoman.

"Frankly," she continued, "they don't have many people who could say that for them, because the United States and the State of Israel have completely destroyed more than 50 leaders of the former terrorist regime, including the Supreme Leader himself."

Leavitt's explanation, like Trump's message, contained no specific demands for Iranian leaders to abandon their nuclear ambitions or terrorist groups.

Recall

Earlier, US leader Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform defined the condition for ending US strikes on Iran, namely - unconditional surrender.