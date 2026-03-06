$43.720.26
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of Harvest
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Trump plans regime change in Iran and has his list of probable leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Donald Trump announced his intention to eliminate Iran's leadership, replacing it with a loyal leader. He already has candidates he protects and promises a rapid transformation without a ground operation.

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to completely eliminate Iran's current governing structure, replacing it with loyal and effective leadership. In a phone conversation with NBC News, he noted that he already has several candidates in mind who are capable of quickly rebuilding the country, and is personally monitoring their safety in wartime conditions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Trump emphasized that Washington seeks the fastest possible transformation of the Iranian political system without a multi-year transitional period. According to him, the names of potential leaders are kept secret, but the administration is taking measures to ensure that these individuals survive the hostilities. The president added that the pace and intensity of attacks will only increase until Iran's ruling elite is finally removed.

We want to go in and clean everything up. We don't need someone who will rebuild everything for 10 years. We want them to have a good leader

– Trump stated.

Military potential and refusal of ground operation

Commenting on the statements of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Trump noted that the enemy has actually lost its fleet and main military resources, which makes their threats irrelevant. He made it clear that a ground operation is not currently a priority, as the current tactics of air and missile strikes demonstrate high efficiency in destroying enemy infrastructure.

