Fox News showed Ukrainian STING drones as a "high-tech arsenal" of the US against Iran

The American channel Fox News published a story about the US starting to use a "high-tech arsenal" against Iran, showing a video of Ukrainian STING interceptor drones. This was reported by the "Wild Hornets" team, according to UNN.

The company stated that "the US strongly defends intellectual rights."

We appreciate that international media outlets, such as Fox News, highlight the effective work of interceptor drones. This segment shows footage using STING - a Ukrainian interceptor drone developed by Wild Hornets engineers and used by Ukrainian air defense units to destroy Shahed-type drones. This result is a consequence of a long and difficult path taken by Wild Hornets engineers together with the Ukrainian military, and we would be grateful if these achievements were properly recognized. We are also deeply grateful for all the support received and very grateful for the trust people show in our work - the company added.