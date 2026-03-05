Fox News showed Ukrainian STING drones as a "high-tech arsenal" of the US against Iran

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
05:43 PM • 10653 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:39 PM • 15460 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 39635 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 73505 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 44739 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 41061 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 66093 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 25439 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 49001 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 79481 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.4m/s
77%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 33373 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 50429 views
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - APPhotoMarch 5, 01:04 PM • 50378 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 21403 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM • 10818 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 21507 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 50547 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 66099 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 75893 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 76345 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
Bloggers
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhoto06:11 PM • 5522 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM • 10875 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 33446 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 41218 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 56326 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Fox News
Shahed-136
Lancet (loitering munition)

Fox News showed Ukrainian STING drones as a "high-tech arsenal" of the US against Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

The American channel Fox News published a story about the US using a "high-tech arsenal" against Iran, showing a video of Ukrainian STING interceptor drones. The "Wild Hornets" team reported that Fox News presented footage of their drones as American.

Fox News showed Ukrainian STING drones as a "high-tech arsenal" of the US against Iran

The American channel Fox News published a story about the US starting to use a "high-tech arsenal" against Iran, showing a video of Ukrainian STING interceptor drones. This was reported by the "Wild Hornets" team, according to UNN.

American TV channel Fox News aired a story about American AI-powered interceptor drones destroying Shaheds. But it was about our STING interceptor drones.

- the message says.

The company stated that "the US strongly defends intellectual rights."

We appreciate that international media outlets, such as Fox News, highlight the effective work of interceptor drones. This segment shows footage using STING - a Ukrainian interceptor drone developed by Wild Hornets engineers and used by Ukrainian air defense units to destroy Shahed-type drones. This result is a consequence of a long and difficult path taken by Wild Hornets engineers together with the Ukrainian military, and we would be grateful if these achievements were properly recognized. We are also deeply grateful for all the support received and very grateful for the trust people show in our work - the company added.

- the message says.

The company said that the STING interceptor drone is designed to destroy Russian kamikaze UAVs such as "Shahed," "Gerant," "Lancet," as well as reconnaissance drones.

Recall

Ukraine received a request from the United States for specific support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
Russian propaganda
Technology
War in Ukraine
Lancet (loitering munition)
Fox News
Shahed-136
United States
Iran