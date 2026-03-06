Russia plans to double the number of drone units by recruiting young people

$43.720.26
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 14072 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 20299 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 46248 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 83208 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 47798 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 42903 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 68977 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 26072 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 49682 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 13601 views
Hungarian opposition leader criticizes Zelenskyy for statement about OrbánMarch 5, 05:28 PM • 10603 views
Bali police confirm mutilated remains belong to missing Ukrainian touristMarch 5, 06:04 PM • 8606 views
Zelenskyy must get down to business and make a deal, he is the obstacle - TrumpMarch 5, 06:09 PM • 5776 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 9246 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 25306 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 54648 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 68978 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 78026 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 77988 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Kaya Kallas
Benjamin Netanyahu
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Europe
UNN Lite
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 9296 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 13629 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 35344 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 42272 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 57365 views
Russia plans to double the number of drone units by recruiting young people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The Russian Federation aims to increase the staff of unmanned systems forces to 165,000 people by the end of 2026. To this end, the Russian Ministry of Defense has launched a recruiting campaign aimed at students and technically savvy youth.

Russia plans to double the number of drone units by recruiting young people

The command of the Russian armed forces has set a task to increase the штатна чисельність (staffing level) of the recently created unmanned systems forces from 80,000 to 165,000 people by the end of 2026. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, confirmed the enemy's aggressive plans to scale up this branch of the military, which only received a separate status in the structure of the Russian army at the end of 2025. To achieve such an ambitious increase, the Russian Ministry of Defense has launched a large-scale recruiting campaign aimed at students and technically literate youth, promising them immunity from transfer to assault infantry.

Organizational changes and combating staff turnover

Before the creation of a separate branch of the military, Russian UAV operators formally did not have their own military accounting specialty, which allowed local commanders to use qualified drone operators as ordinary infantrymen during assaults.

Ukraine will continue the diplomatic process when American partners are ready to work as agreed - Zelenskyy05.03.26, 20:50 • 4816 views

The allocation of unmanned systems into an independent structure aims to legally formalize the status of specialists and stop the misuse of human resources. At the same time, experts note that the previous training system on accelerated courses directly in the combat zone led to a low quality of personnel, which they are now trying to compensate for by attracting students through academic leave.

Centralization strategy and transition to quantitative indicators

The Russian model for developing unmanned units is based on maximum centralization, where all drones – from reconnaissance "Orlans" to strike "Lancets" – must be subordinate to a single command.

Lavrov announced the "evaporation of the spirit of Anchorage" in negotiations with the United States05.03.26, 17:14 • 4536 views

This differs significantly from the Ukrainian approach, where UAV units are integrated into various branches of the military for better interaction on the battlefield. Analysts suggest that to fulfill the plan of 165,000 people, the aggressor will choose the path of extensive development, prioritizing the number of operators over their professional skill and the technical complexity of training.

Risks of the recruiting campaign through specialized centers

The main source of replenishment for operators should be specialized training centers of the Russian armed forces, but the Ministry of Defense continues to involve private piloting schools. Russian propagandists admit that even with successful recruitment of young people, a mechanical increase in the number of units without proper technological support will not solve the strategic problems of the occupation forces on the contact line.

The number of Russian prisoners of war in Ukrainian captivity is the highest ever - "I Want to Live" project05.03.26, 15:30 • 2884 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Technology
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Lancet (loitering munition)
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Orlan-10
Oleksandr Syrskyi