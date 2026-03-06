The command of the Russian armed forces has set a task to increase the штатна чисельність (staffing level) of the recently created unmanned systems forces from 80,000 to 165,000 people by the end of 2026. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, confirmed the enemy's aggressive plans to scale up this branch of the military, which only received a separate status in the structure of the Russian army at the end of 2025. To achieve such an ambitious increase, the Russian Ministry of Defense has launched a large-scale recruiting campaign aimed at students and technically literate youth, promising them immunity from transfer to assault infantry.

Organizational changes and combating staff turnover

Before the creation of a separate branch of the military, Russian UAV operators formally did not have their own military accounting specialty, which allowed local commanders to use qualified drone operators as ordinary infantrymen during assaults.

The allocation of unmanned systems into an independent structure aims to legally formalize the status of specialists and stop the misuse of human resources. At the same time, experts note that the previous training system on accelerated courses directly in the combat zone led to a low quality of personnel, which they are now trying to compensate for by attracting students through academic leave.

Centralization strategy and transition to quantitative indicators

The Russian model for developing unmanned units is based on maximum centralization, where all drones – from reconnaissance "Orlans" to strike "Lancets" – must be subordinate to a single command.

This differs significantly from the Ukrainian approach, where UAV units are integrated into various branches of the military for better interaction on the battlefield. Analysts suggest that to fulfill the plan of 165,000 people, the aggressor will choose the path of extensive development, prioritizing the number of operators over their professional skill and the technical complexity of training.

Risks of the recruiting campaign through specialized centers

The main source of replenishment for operators should be specialized training centers of the Russian armed forces, but the Ministry of Defense continues to involve private piloting schools. Russian propagandists admit that even with successful recruitment of young people, a mechanical increase in the number of units without proper technological support will not solve the strategic problems of the occupation forces on the contact line.

