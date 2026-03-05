Thousands of Russians have filled Ukrainian prisoner-of-war camps. According to the "I Want to Live" project, the largest number of Russian prisoners of war ever is currently in Ukrainian captivity, UNN reports.

Currently, the largest number of Russian prisoners of war ever is in Ukrainian captivity – thousands of Russians have filled Ukrainian prisoner-of-war camps. Despite the fact that Russia sends all its exchanged soldiers back to the front, and an "all for all" exchange would allow the Russian Armed Forces to replenish losses comparable to half a division, Russia still sabotages the exchange. - the message says.

The project reminds that the Kremlin's refusal of such an exchange is a conscious desire to continue holding Ukrainian hostages instead of returning its prisoners of war.

At the same time, unlike Russia, according to Ukrainian legislation, being in captivity is a reason for discharge from military service, which many who have gone through the hell of Russian captivity use. - stated in the message.

Recall

Today, 200 defenders of Ukraine returned home, and Russia took 200 of its soldiers. Tomorrow, the exchange will continue with even more prisoners of war. The exchange was agreed upon during negotiations in Geneva.

However, even in the fifth year of the war, the Russian side, as before, refuses to resolve the issue of prisoners of war by conducting a humanitarian exchange in the "all for all" format.