Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of Harvest
12:39 PM • 11616 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 12629 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 13566 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 20365 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 15797 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 38509 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 70761 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 81832 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 81274 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
The number of Russian prisoners of war in Ukrainian captivity is the highest ever - "I Want to Live" project

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

The number of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine has reached a record high, with thousands of Russians in camps. Russia is sabotaging the exchange, despite the fact that it would allow them to replenish losses comparable to half a division.

The number of Russian prisoners of war in Ukrainian captivity is the highest ever - "I Want to Live" project

Thousands of Russians have filled Ukrainian prisoner-of-war camps. According to the "I Want to Live" project, the largest number of Russian prisoners of war ever is currently in Ukrainian captivity, UNN reports.

Currently, the largest number of Russian prisoners of war ever is in Ukrainian captivity – thousands of Russians have filled Ukrainian prisoner-of-war camps. Despite the fact that Russia sends all its exchanged soldiers back to the front, and an "all for all" exchange would allow the Russian Armed Forces to replenish losses comparable to half a division, Russia still sabotages the exchange.

- the message says.

The project reminds that the Kremlin's refusal of such an exchange is a conscious desire to continue holding Ukrainian hostages instead of returning its prisoners of war.

At the same time, unlike Russia, according to Ukrainian legislation, being in captivity is a reason for discharge from military service, which many who have gone through the hell of Russian captivity use.

- stated in the message.

Recall

Today, 200 defenders of Ukraine returned home, and Russia took 200 of its soldiers. Tomorrow, the exchange will continue with even more prisoners of war. The exchange was agreed upon during negotiations in Geneva.

However, even in the fifth year of the war, the Russian side, as before, refuses to resolve the issue of prisoners of war by conducting a humanitarian exchange in the "all for all" format.

Antonina Tumanova

Ukraine