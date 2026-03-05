Ukraine will continue the diplomatic process when American partners are ready to work as agreed - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will continue the diplomatic process when American partners are ready to work as previously agreed, UNN reports.

Details

"Of course, our priority is to do everything to end the war. We will continue the diplomatic process when American partners are ready to work as we agreed: bilateral formats with them, trilateral formats with Russia, and also work with Europeans," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that currently almost all the world's attention is focused on the situation around Iran, and no matter how long the hostilities there last, Ukraine must be ready to resume diplomacy at any moment.

"The Ukrainian team works exactly like that - everyone in our delegation," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Russia continues to consider the agreements with the United States at the Anchorage summit as a starting point in negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the war with Ukraine, but "the spirit of Anchorage is evaporating."