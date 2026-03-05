Ukraine will continue the diplomatic process when American partners are ready to work as agreed - Zelenskyy

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
05:43 PM • 5886 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:39 PM • 10455 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 31840 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 61619 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 41099 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 39339 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 62480 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 24754 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 48138 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 78307 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3m/s
55%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 71224 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 29159 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 44547 views
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - APPhoto01:04 PM • 43140 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 16251 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 16569 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 44909 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 62469 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 71530 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 73915 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
Oleh Kiper
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhoto06:11 PM • 2618 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM • 8054 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 29431 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 39770 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 54941 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Brent Crude

Ukraine will continue the diplomatic process when American partners are ready to work as agreed - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will continue the diplomatic process when American partners are ready to work in the agreed format. He emphasized that Ukraine must be ready to resume diplomacy at any moment.

Ukraine will continue the diplomatic process when American partners are ready to work as agreed - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will continue the diplomatic process when American partners are ready to work as previously agreed, UNN reports.

Details

"Of course, our priority is to do everything to end the war. We will continue the diplomatic process when American partners are ready to work as we agreed: bilateral formats with them, trilateral formats with Russia, and also work with Europeans," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that currently almost all the world's attention is focused on the situation around Iran, and no matter how long the hostilities there last, Ukraine must be ready to resume diplomacy at any moment.

"The Ukrainian team works exactly like that - everyone in our delegation," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Russia continues to consider the agreements with the United States at the Anchorage summit as a starting point in negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the war with Ukraine, but "the spirit of Anchorage is evaporating."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran