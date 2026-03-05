French evacuation plane turned back in flight due to missile attack

$43.720.26
05:43 PM • 10022 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:39 PM • 14366 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 38009 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 71005 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 44011 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 40667 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 65387 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 25286 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 48820 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 79196 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Popular news
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 32501 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 49125 views
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - APPhotoMarch 5, 01:04 PM • 48724 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 20265 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM • 10269 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 20526 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 49404 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 65379 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 75213 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 75917 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
Ali Khamenei
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhoto06:11 PM • 5014 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM • 10365 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 32681 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 40989 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 56103 views
French evacuation plane turned back in flight due to missile attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

An Air France plane, chartered by the French government to evacuate citizens from the UAE, turned back in flight. The reason was a missile attack, the details of which are not specified.

French evacuation plane turned back in flight due to missile attack

A French evacuation plane was forced to turn back mid-flight amid a missile attack, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The Air France plane was chartered by the French government to evacuate French citizens stranded in the United Arab Emirates, said Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot.

He did not specify where the missiles were launched from or what targets they were aimed at.

"This situation demonstrates the instability in the region and the complexity of repatriation operations," Tabarot wrote on social media.

Trump stated there was no evacuation plan for Americans before the operation in Iran03.03.26, 20:08 • 7652 views

In a statement to the Associated Press, Air France said there were no passengers on board the plane.

According to the government, there are about 400,000 French citizens in the Middle East. The French government began evacuation flights earlier this week.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World