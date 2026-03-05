French evacuation plane turned back in flight due to missile attack
An Air France plane, chartered by the French government to evacuate citizens from the UAE, turned back in flight. The reason was a missile attack, the details of which are not specified.
Details
The Air France plane was chartered by the French government to evacuate French citizens stranded in the United Arab Emirates, said Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot.
He did not specify where the missiles were launched from or what targets they were aimed at.
"This situation demonstrates the instability in the region and the complexity of repatriation operations," Tabarot wrote on social media.
In a statement to the Associated Press, Air France said there were no passengers on board the plane.
According to the government, there are about 400,000 French citizens in the Middle East. The French government began evacuation flights earlier this week.