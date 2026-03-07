$43.810.09
March 6, 03:35 PM • 23911 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 34209 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 30186 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 52153 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 24846 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 23192 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 22183 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 20360 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 20537 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 17942 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
US prepares largest night bombing of Iranian military facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced an unprecedented air operation against Iran. The goal is the complete destruction of Tehran's missile potential, including launch sites and factories.

US prepares largest night bombing of Iranian military facilities

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the preparation of an unprecedented air operation aimed at the complete destruction of Tehran's missile potential. According to the official, the main targets will be launch sites and industrial facilities where weapons for attacks on American targets are manufactured. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Tonight we will conduct our largest bombing campaign against Iran. We will inflict the greatest damage on Iranian missile launchers and factories where these missiles are produced.

- said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The American command will focus its efforts on disabling critical infrastructure that provides the Iranian army with means of attack.

 The strikes are expected to target factories and warehouses, which will undermine the combat capability of the IRGC for a long time. Scott Bessent emphasized the White House administration's determination to act as harshly as possible to ensure security in the conflict zone.

Only Trump will decide when Iran "unconditionally surrenders" - White House06.03.26, 20:55 • 4388 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World