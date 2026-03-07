US prepares largest night bombing of Iranian military facilities

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the preparation of an unprecedented air operation aimed at the complete destruction of Tehran's missile potential. According to the official, the main targets will be launch sites and industrial facilities where weapons for attacks on American targets are manufactured. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Tonight we will conduct our largest bombing campaign against Iran. We will inflict the greatest damage on Iranian missile launchers and factories where these missiles are produced. - said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The American command will focus its efforts on disabling critical infrastructure that provides the Iranian army with means of attack.

The strikes are expected to target factories and warehouses, which will undermine the combat capability of the IRGC for a long time. Scott Bessent emphasized the White House administration's determination to act as harshly as possible to ensure security in the conflict zone.

Only Trump will decide when Iran "unconditionally surrenders" - White House