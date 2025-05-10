$41.510.00
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
May 10, 02:21 PM • 9860 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 18491 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 24731 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 40187 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 65719 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 50520 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 66261 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 72065 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63309 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65824 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

More than 117 battles have already taken place on the front today: where exactly the enemy is advancing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 752 views

During the day of May 10, 117 combat engagements were recorded on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 38 assaults. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks in various directions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

More than 117 battles have already taken place on the front today: where exactly the enemy is advancing

On the front on Saturday, May 10, 117 combat clashes were recorded, including 38 assaults by the enemy in the Pokrovsk direction. In total, the enemy carried out 2,943 attacks on the positions of our troops. This is reported in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00, 117 combat clashes took place on the front since the beginning of the day.

The enemy launched 36 air strikes, dropping 51 CABs, carried out 891 kamikaze drone strikes and 2,943 attacks on the positions of our troops

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Mala Shapkivka and Kamyanka.

The enemy carried out one attack on our fortifications in the Kupyansk direction near Zahryzove. It was unsuccessful.

In the Liman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders six times in the direction of the settlements of Cherveshchyna, Olhivka, Ridkodub, Nove and Zelena Dolyna. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks today. Units of the occupiers tried to advance towards Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped seven enemy attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasovoy Yar and towards Bila Hora, Maiske and Predtechine. One more combat clash is currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders seven times today in the areas of the settlements of Druzhba, Toretsk and towards Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 38 assaults. The greatest activity is observed towards the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Kotlyarivka, Myrne, Zorya and near the settlements of Malynivka, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Dachenske, Zviryove, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka. Three combat clashes are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction our soldiers eliminated 69 and wounded 32 occupiers, destroyed one car and three reconnaissance UAVs, and significantly damaged one self-propelled artillery unit

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 13 times to break through near the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Vilne Pole, Privilne and towards Bahatyr, Shevchenko, Novopol.

In the Huliaipol direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Novopol and Novoselok, and two more enemy attacks are still ongoing. The settlements of Malynivka and Zaliznychne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out two attacks today in the area of the settlement of Stepove and towards Novodanilivka. It was unsuccessful.

In the Pridniprovsk direction, the enemy carried out three futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

In the Kursk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped 19 enemy attacks since the beginning of the day, and two combat clashes are still ongoing.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions.

Let us remind you

The Ukrainian side expects a response from Russia regarding a complete and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days from Monday, May 12. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
MIM-104 Patriot
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
