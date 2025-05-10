The US has allowed Germany to transfer 125 long-range missiles and 100 missiles for Patriot to Ukraine

The United States of America (USA) has agreed to supply Ukraine with 125 long-range artillery missiles and 100 missiles for Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems from Germany. This is reported by The New York Times, citing an official of the American Congress, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the ammunition is already heading to Germany, from where it will be transferred to Ukraine.

The package will include:

125 long-range artillery missiles - meaning ammunition for systems such as HIMARS and MARS II

100 interceptor missiles for Patriot anti-missile defense systems

The New York Times does not specify what kind of long-range missiles these are for HIMARS. According to open data, the maximum range of such systems is 480 km.

It is noted that this is a critically necessary weapon for Ukraine, which is produced in the United States, so it is impossible to export it without the approval of the American authorities - even if it belongs to another country, in this case Germany.

Let us remind you

The Federal Government of Germany announced the provision of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which includes missiles for the IRIS-T air defense system, ammunition for Leopard 2, drones and armored vehicles. Engineering equipment and artillery shells have also been transferred.

Ukraine will receive a Patriot air defense system from Israel after modernization. The transfer of another system by Germany or Greece to protect Kyiv is being considered.

Ukraine's allies are discussing the transfer of additional Patriot air defense systems by June. Potential suppliers include the United States and Greece, seeking to reach an agreement before the NATO summit.

We are grateful to the United States for the continuation of military assistance and intelligence sharing - Zelenskyy