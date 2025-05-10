$41.510.00
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
02:21 PM • 8136 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 16499 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 23371 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 38983 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 64452 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 50120 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 65963 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 71964 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63272 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65808 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

The US has allowed Germany to transfer 125 long-range missiles and 100 missiles for Patriot to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Ukraine will receive 125 long-range missiles for HIMARS/MARS II and 100 missiles for Patriot SAM systems from Germany, approved by the USA. Ammunition is already on its way to Germany for further transfer.

The US has allowed Germany to transfer 125 long-range missiles and 100 missiles for Patriot to Ukraine

The United States of America (USA) has agreed to supply Ukraine with 125 long-range artillery missiles and 100 missiles for Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems from Germany. This is reported by The New York Times, citing an official of the American Congress, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the ammunition is already heading to Germany, from where it will be transferred to Ukraine.

The package will include:

125 long-range artillery missiles - meaning ammunition for systems such as HIMARS and MARS II

100 interceptor missiles for Patriot anti-missile defense systems

The New York Times does not specify what kind of long-range missiles these are for HIMARS. According to open data, the maximum range of such systems is 480 km.

It is noted that this is a critically necessary weapon for Ukraine, which is produced in the United States, so it is impossible to export it without the approval of the American authorities - even if it belongs to another country, in this case Germany.

Let us remind you

The Federal Government of Germany announced the provision of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which includes missiles for the IRIS-T air defense system, ammunition for Leopard 2, drones and armored vehicles. Engineering equipment and artillery shells have also been transferred.

Ukraine will receive a Patriot air defense system from Israel after modernization. The transfer of another system by Germany or Greece to protect Kyiv is being considered.

Ukraine's allies are discussing the transfer of additional Patriot air defense systems by June. Potential suppliers include the United States and Greece, seeking to reach an agreement before the NATO summit.

We are grateful to the United States for the continuation of military assistance and intelligence sharing - Zelenskyy10.05.25, 16:13 • 2566 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

