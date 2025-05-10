We are grateful to the United States for the continuation of military assistance and intelligence sharing - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States for continuing military assistance and intelligence sharing. He also expressed hope for increased U.S. sanctions against Russia in the future. Zelenskyy said this while answering questions from journalists during a briefing in Kyiv, reports UNN.

We have signed a good agreement with the United States. We hope that American business will come to Ukraine and support the Ukrainian economy. And that it will be a profitable, working agreement - the president said.

Zelenskyy also said that he is grateful to Donald Trump for not stopping the provision of military assistance and intelligence sharing to Ukraine.

I am grateful to Trump for not stopping it, and American aid is coming today. That he did not stop the exchange of intelligence. This is important for us to protect the sky – the president said.

The head of state also expressed hope that the United States will further strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation.

I am grateful that he did not stop the sanctions in place today and I look forward to their strengthening - he added.

After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer — held a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.