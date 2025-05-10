$41.510.00
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
02:21 PM • 1128 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

10:49 AM • 7652 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 18211 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 34483 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 59652 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 48790 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 65154 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 71379 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63087 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65714 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

We are grateful to the United States for the continuation of military assistance and intelligence sharing - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

President Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the United States for supporting Ukraine, including military assistance and intelligence sharing. He also expressed hope for stronger sanctions against Russia.

We are grateful to the United States for the continuation of military assistance and intelligence sharing - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States for continuing military assistance and intelligence sharing. He also expressed hope for increased U.S. sanctions against Russia in the future. Zelenskyy said this while answering questions from journalists during a briefing in Kyiv, reports UNN.

Details

We have signed a good agreement with the United States. We hope that American business will come to Ukraine and support the Ukrainian economy. And that it will be a profitable, working agreement

 - the president said.

Zelenskyy also said that he is grateful to Donald Trump for not stopping the provision of military assistance and intelligence sharing to Ukraine.

I am grateful to Trump for not stopping it, and American aid is coming today. That he did not stop the exchange of intelligence. This is important for us to protect the sky

– the president said.

The head of state also expressed hope that the United States will further strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation.

I am grateful that he did not stop the sanctions in place today and I look forward to their strengthening

- he added.

Addendum

After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer — held a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Kyiv
