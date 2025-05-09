$41.510.07
Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow
02:28 PM • 1156 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 9696 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 19889 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 30790 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 49291 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 29771 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 68705 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 47554 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 39741 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 48251 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

Publications
Exclusives
Poroshenko's son is accused of non-payment of military levy and other taxes amounting to more than UAH 770 million

May 9, 06:25 AM • 18020 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 43456 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 34037 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

May 9, 08:04 AM • 47045 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 39848 views
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 49291 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 39855 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 68705 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 137112 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 157535 views
A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 1164 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 34041 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 43459 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 145168 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 157996 views
Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Volodymyr Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine on May 10. The meeting will discuss security guarantees and strengthening the security architecture in Europe.

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a meeting with the leaders of the so-called "coalition of the willing" is planned in Ukraine on Saturday, May 10. He said this at the summit of countries participating in the JEF, reports UNN.

In Ukraine, we are also preparing for a meeting with the leaders of the coalition of the willing – there is serious work ahead. We need this coalition, and it must be strong enough to guarantee security in accordance with our common vision. I am sure that Europe will only benefit from such teamwork – it will help strengthen the entire existing security architecture. Tomorrow – meetings 

– Zelenskyy noted.

On May 10, traffic in the center of Kyiv will be limited: foreign delegations are expected08.05.25, 17:48 • 6132 views

Recall 

On March 27, a meeting of the leaders of the "coalition of the willing" states took place in Paris, where they discussed supporting Ukraine in deterring Russian aggression and achieving a just and lasting peace. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
