Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a meeting with the leaders of the so-called "coalition of the willing" is planned in Ukraine on Saturday, May 10. He said this at the summit of countries participating in the JEF, reports UNN.

In Ukraine, we are also preparing for a meeting with the leaders of the coalition of the willing – there is serious work ahead. We need this coalition, and it must be strong enough to guarantee security in accordance with our common vision. I am sure that Europe will only benefit from such teamwork – it will help strengthen the entire existing security architecture. Tomorrow – meetings – Zelenskyy noted.

On May 10, traffic in the center of Kyiv will be limited: foreign delegations are expected

Recall

On March 27, a meeting of the leaders of the "coalition of the willing" states took place in Paris, where they discussed supporting Ukraine in deterring Russian aggression and achieving a just and lasting peace.