On May 10, traffic in the center of Kyiv will be limited: foreign delegations are expected

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 17829 views

01:00 PM • 32059 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 37026 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 41454 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 66294 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 64128 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 67273 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 39679 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 53536 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
May 8, 07:22 AM • 47463 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

Popular news

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

May 8, 07:10 AM • 66242 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 123350 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 71181 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

May 8, 09:23 AM • 36325 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 51969 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 19012 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 28875 views

UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 59278 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 89678 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 138544 views
On May 10, traffic in the center of Kyiv will be limited: foreign delegations are expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1716 views

On Saturday, May 10, traffic will be limited on certain central streets in Kyiv. This is due to the presence of foreign delegations and the holding of ceremonial events.

On May 10, traffic in the center of Kyiv will be limited: foreign delegations are expected

On May 10, traffic will be restricted on certain central streets of Kyiv due to the presence of foreign delegations at the celebrations, UNN reports citing the Kyiv City State Administration.

On Saturday, May 10, due to the presence of foreign delegations in Kyiv and the holding of solemn and commemorative events, temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced on certain central streets of the city

- the message says.

Specific times and locations will be determined based on security protocols.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Brent
$62.48
Bitcoin
$99,389.10
S&P 500
$5,642.28
Tesla
$281.07
Газ TTF
$35.27
Золото
$3,362.80
Ethereum
$1,991.55