Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders - Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk, and Keir Starmer - held a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday. This was reported by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN.

After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv, all five leaders - Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk, and Keir Starmer - held a constructive telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday - said Sybiha.

He emphasized that if Russia agrees and effective monitoring is ensured, a lasting ceasefire and confidence-building measures could pave the way for peace negotiations.

Supplement

Merz stated that the United States and personally President Donald Trump are clearly losing patience with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and if a truce is not reached, America will increase sanctions against Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that a just and lasting peace begins with a complete ceasefire. Ukraine has agreed to this, but Russia is delaying and setting conditions to buy time. If Moscow continues to "blockade" a complete ceasefire, Europeans, in close coordination with the United States, will increase pressure on the Russian Federation.