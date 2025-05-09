$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
06:38 PM • 5790 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

06:26 PM • 12519 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

04:40 PM • 21780 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
03:09 PM • 42599 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 54023 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 56057 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 61215 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 66393 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 108180 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40002 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
43%
750mm
Popular news

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 118662 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

01:41 PM • 22532 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 43127 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 33555 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 25550 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 108180 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 118760 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 108497 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 170750 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 191776 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

06:26 PM • 12519 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 25616 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 33626 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 43194 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

01:41 PM • 22598 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6938 views

A selection of motivating films: from the story of an intern in an online boutique to Brittany's marathon. Films about personal growth, overcoming difficulties, and achieving dreams.

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

Motivational films usually combine elements of drama, biography, sports, adventure, or even documentary cinema. Their main goal is to inspire the viewer to take action, change their way of thinking, or overcome difficulties. UNN offers an incredible selection of films to watch on weekends.

The Intern 2015

70-year-old widower Ben Whittaker learns that retirement is boring and not so gentle. Looking for an opportunity to get back into business, he becomes an intern at an online boutique created by Jules Ostin. Although this specialty is not very difficult, Jules does not burden him with work. But Ben turns out to be very helpful in her business.

  • genre: Comedy, Drama;
    • country: USA;
      • director: Nancy Meyers;
        • actors: Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Rene Russo.

          The Social Network 2010

          On the night of 2003, Harvard University student Mark Zuckerberg creates his own social network, known worldwide as Facebook. He is sued by twins who believe he stole their idea and his employee who was fired.

          • genre: Drama, Biography;
            • country: USA;
              • director: David Fincher;
                • actors: Jesse Eisenberg, Rooney Mara, Dustin Fitzsimons, Joseph Mazzello.

                  Wild 2014

                  This is the story of one person who walked 1,770 kilometers on their own in order to turn away from tragedies. Due to problems with relationships and the loss of her mother, Cheryl Straid, after a long period of despair and unbearable character, makes a decision. Without any experience, under the helm of her determination, Cheryl decides to walk almost 2,000 kilometers of the Pacific Crest Trail on her own.

                  • genre: Adventure, Drama, Biography;
                    • country: USA;
                      • director: Jean-Marc Vallée;
                        • actors: Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Thomas Sadoski, Michiel Huisman, W. Earl Brown.

                          Moneyball 2011

                          Oakland A's general manager Billy Bean dreams of winning the World Championship, but low incomes and defeats force Billy to find workarounds to his dream. He is going to outplay all of baseball through statistical analysis of the players he recruits to his team.

                          • genre: Drama, Sports, Biography;
                            • country: USA;
                              • director: Bennett Miller;
                                • actors: Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright, Chris Pratt.

                                  Brittany Runs a Marathon 2019

                                  Cheerful, always in a great mood, Brittany from New York is a friend to everyone, except perhaps herself. Because at 27, her lifestyle has led her into not very good shape. Overweight, health problems, toxic relationships force Brittany to see a doctor who tells her to change her lifestyle.

                                  • genre: Drama, Comedy;
                                    • country: USA, Canada;
                                      • director: Paul Downs Colaizzo;
                                        • actors: Jillian Bell, Jennifer Dundas, Patrick Darro, Alice Lee, Erica Hernandez.
                                          Olga Rozgon

                                          Olga Rozgon

                                          SocietyUNN Lite
                                          Mark Zuckerberg
                                          Facebook
                                          Brent
                                          $63.92
                                          Bitcoin
                                          $103,195.20
                                          S&P 500
                                          $5,667.85
                                          Tesla
                                          $297.16
                                          Газ TTF
                                          $34.62
                                          Золото
                                          $3,343.51
                                          Ethereum
                                          $2,340.55