Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

Motivational films usually combine elements of drama, biography, sports, adventure, or even documentary cinema. Their main goal is to inspire the viewer to take action, change their way of thinking, or overcome difficulties. UNN offers an incredible selection of films to watch on weekends.

The Intern 2015

70-year-old widower Ben Whittaker learns that retirement is boring and not so gentle. Looking for an opportunity to get back into business, he becomes an intern at an online boutique created by Jules Ostin. Although this specialty is not very difficult, Jules does not burden him with work. But Ben turns out to be very helpful in her business.

genre: Comedy, Drama;

country: USA;

director: Nancy Meyers;

actors: Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Rene Russo.

The Social Network 2010

On the night of 2003, Harvard University student Mark Zuckerberg creates his own social network, known worldwide as Facebook. He is sued by twins who believe he stole their idea and his employee who was fired.

genre: Drama, Biography;

country: USA;

director: David Fincher;

actors: Jesse Eisenberg, Rooney Mara, Dustin Fitzsimons, Joseph Mazzello.

Wild 2014

This is the story of one person who walked 1,770 kilometers on their own in order to turn away from tragedies. Due to problems with relationships and the loss of her mother, Cheryl Straid, after a long period of despair and unbearable character, makes a decision. Without any experience, under the helm of her determination, Cheryl decides to walk almost 2,000 kilometers of the Pacific Crest Trail on her own.

genre: Adventure, Drama, Biography;

country: USA;

director: Jean-Marc Vallée;

actors: Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Thomas Sadoski, Michiel Huisman, W. Earl Brown.

Moneyball 2011

Oakland A's general manager Billy Bean dreams of winning the World Championship, but low incomes and defeats force Billy to find workarounds to his dream. He is going to outplay all of baseball through statistical analysis of the players he recruits to his team.

genre: Drama, Sports, Biography;

country: USA;

director: Bennett Miller;

actors: Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright, Chris Pratt.

Brittany Runs a Marathon 2019

Cheerful, always in a great mood, Brittany from New York is a friend to everyone, except perhaps herself. Because at 27, her lifestyle has led her into not very good shape. Overweight, health problems, toxic relationships force Brittany to see a doctor who tells her to change her lifestyle.

genre: Drama, Comedy;

country: USA, Canada;

director: Paul Downs Colaizzo;