Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 4448 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:30 PM • 10169 views

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

01:00 PM • 13587 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 20754 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 26212 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 45743 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 50982 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 54833 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
08:51 AM • 38513 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 52853 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+13°
2.2m/s
35%
748 mm
5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1406 views

The article presents five proven granola bar recipes that are easy to make at home with readily available ingredients. The recipes include a variety of flavors and nutritional compositions.

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

Homemade energy bars are not only a delicious snack, but also a healthy alternative to store-bought snacks. They do not contain unnecessary preservatives, and most importantly, they can be prepared from simple ingredients that everyone has at home.

UNN has made a selection of five proven muesli bar recipes for every taste. 

Peanut Butter Muesli Bars 

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup peanut butter;
    • ⅔ cup honey;
      • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract;
        • ½ tsp. salt;
          • 2½ cups oatmeal;
            • ⅓ cup chocolate chips;
              • 3 tablespoons pumpkin seeds, or chopped peanuts or cashews.

                How to cook 

                Step 1

                Line a baking dish with parchment paper.

                Step 2

                Mix peanut butter, honey, vanilla and salt until smooth.

                Step 3

                Add oatmeal, chocolate chips and pumpkin seeds (or nuts) to the mixture. Mix everything well. 

                Step 4

                Place the finished mass on the previously prepared parchment paper and cover with another sheet of parchment paper. Distribute everything well with the bottom of a glass or other hard object.

                Step 5

                Place the mold in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, then cut into bars.

                Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy07.05.25, 16:29 • 45729 views

                Strawberry and Oatmeal Bars

                Ingredients:

                • 1/2 cup milk;
                  • 2 large eggs;
                    • 1/4 cup applesauce;
                      • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract;
                        • 1 tablespoon chia seeds;
                          • 1 tablespoon lemon zest;
                            • 1 teaspoon baking powder;
                              • salt to taste;
                                • 2 1/2 cups oatmeal;
                                  • 2 cups chopped strawberries;
                                    • 3 tablespoons strawberry jam.

                                      How to cook 

                                      Step 1

                                      Preheat oven to 200°C. Lightly grease a baking sheet with oil. 

                                      Step 2

                                      Combine milk, eggs, applesauce, vanilla, chia seeds, lemon zest, baking powder and salt until smooth.

                                      Step 3

                                      Add oatmeal and strawberries to the finished mixture and mix. Then transfer part of the mass to a baking dish and spread in an even layer. 

                                      Step 4

                                      Place jam on top of the oatmeal mixture, and place the rest of the oatmeal mixture on top. 

                                      Step 5

                                      Place the future bars in the oven and bake until the crust is golden brown on top, about 35 minutes. Then let the mass cool in the mold on a wire rack for 5 minutes before cutting into bars.

                                      What to cook with cottage cheese: delicious ideas for every day05.05.25, 20:34 • 10069 views

                                      Almond-Honey Bars

                                      Ingredients:

                                      • 1 cup oatmeal;
                                        • ¼ cup chopped almonds;
                                          • ¼ cup sunflower seeds;
                                            • 1 tablespoon flax seeds:
                                              • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds;
                                                • 1 cup unsweetened whole grain puffed cereal;
                                                  • ⅓ cup dried currants;
                                                    • ⅓ cup chopped dried apricots;
                                                      • ⅓ cup chopped raisins;
                                                        • ¼ cup butter;
                                                          • ¼ cup honey;
                                                            • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract;
                                                              • ⅛ teaspoon salt.

                                                                How to cook 

                                                                Step 1

                                                                Preheat oven to 180°C. 

                                                                Step 2

                                                                Spread oatmeal, almonds, sunflower, flax and sesame seeds on a large baking sheet with sides and bake for about 10 minutes. 

                                                                Step 3

                                                                Transfer the finished nut mixture to a large bowl. Add puffed cereal, currants, dried apricots, raisins and mix.

                                                                Step 4

                                                                Combine butter, honey, vanilla and salt in a small saucepan and place over heat. Cook the mixture over medium heat for 2-5 minutes, until bubbles appear. 

                                                                Step 5

                                                                After that, add the mixture to the dry ingredients and mix well with a spoon or spatula. Transfer the mixture to a pre-greased baking dish and spread in an even layer. When the mixture has cooled, cut into 8 bars. 

                                                                How to make pastila at home: 3 delicious recipes06.05.25, 13:17 • 9522 views

                                                                Cereal bars with white chocolate

                                                                Ingredients:

                                                                • 4 cups small marshmallows;
                                                                  • 1-1/3 cups white chocolate chips;
                                                                    • 1/4 cup butter;
                                                                      • 6 cups puffed rice.

                                                                        How to cook 

                                                                        Step 1

                                                                        Mix marshmallows, chips and butter and put in a water bath to cook. Cook, stirring constantly, until the ingredients melt into a homogeneous mixture. Then remove from the water bath and add puffed rice. Mix everything well.

                                                                        Step 2

                                                                        Transfer the mixture to a mold and spread it well. Wait until everything hardens and cut into bars.

                                                                        Useful desserts without sugar: delicious alternatives for healthy eating19.03.25, 07:20 • 140547 views

                                                                        Rice Flake Bars

                                                                        Ingredients:

                                                                        • 2-1/2 cups rice flakes;
                                                                          • 2 cups oatmeal;
                                                                            • 1/4 cup toasted wheat germ;
                                                                              • 1 cup corn syrup;
                                                                                • 1 cup peanut butter;
                                                                                  • 1/2 cup sugar;
                                                                                    • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

                                                                                      How to cook 

                                                                                      Step 1

                                                                                      Mix flakes, oats and wheat germ. Then, in a separate saucepan, combine corn syrup, peanut butter and sugar. And put to cook over medium heat. When the peanut butter has melted, remove from heat and add vanilla. After that, combine with the flake mixture and mix well.

                                                                                      Step 2

                                                                                      Transfer the mixture to a greased mold and spread it well. When the mass hardens, cut into bars.

                                                                                      14 "healthy" foods that can harm your health10.03.25, 11:54 • 141944 views

                                                                                      Alina Volianska

                                                                                      Alina Volianska

                                                                                      Life hackPublicationsCulinary
