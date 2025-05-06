How to make pastila at home: 3 delicious recipes

Homemade pastille is always a great alternative to store-bought sweets, which often contain dyes and preservatives. This homemade delicacy is prepared without adding sugar, from natural fruits and vegetables, so it can be safely given to children or taken with you as a snack.

UNN has collected 3 delicious pastille recipes from Ukrainian culinary expert Yevhen Klopotenko, which everyone can prepare.

Apple and carrot pastille

Ingredients: 1 kg of apples; 300 g of carrots; 250 ml of water.

Method of preparation:

Step 1

To begin, prepare the apples: wash, dry and peel them. Then cut the fruit in half, remove the seed box and grate on a coarse grater. The same should be done with carrots.

Step 2

Then put the grated apples and carrots in a saucepan, add 250 ml of water, bring the mass to a boil and remove from heat.

Step 3

Then you need to beat the apple-carrot mass with a blender into a homogeneous puree.

Step 4

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread the apple-carrot puree on it. Spread the mass in a thin layer, for this you can use a silicone spatula or a pastry spatula.

Step 5

Place a baking sheet with carrot-apple puree in the oven and set the FRY ART mode.

Step 6

Dry the pastille at a temperature of 100 degrees for 6 hours. It is important that these natural delicacies should be dried with the oven door slightly open so that the condensate can evaporate freely. The finished pastille should be completely dry to the touch, but remain elastic.

Step 7

After the pastille has cooled, carefully separate it from the parchment paper, cut it into strips and twist it into small rolls.

Apricot pastille

Instructions: 1 kg of apricots (700 g pitted), 50 ml of honey.

Method of preparation:

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 60 degrees. Then you need to prepare the fruit: wash 1 kg of apricots, remove the stones and beat to a homogeneous consistency with a blender.

Step 2

Add 50 ml of liquid honey to the puree and mix well.

Step 3

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread half of the apricot puree on it. Spread it in a layer 5 mm thick, this can be done with a.

Step 4

Place a baking sheet with apricot-honey mixture in the oven for 6 hours at a temperature of 60 degrees. Here, as in the previous recipe, it is recommended to slightly open the oven door so that there is no condensation inside and the apricot puree dries well.

If you are using a dryer, line the trays with parchment and spread the puree on it in a 5 mm thick layer and dry at a temperature of 60 degrees for 6 hours.



Step 5

The finished pastille should be dry and not stick to your hands. If you don't have one - dry it more.

Step 6

Remove the baking sheet with the finished pastille, transfer the parchment with it to a board, let it cool to room temperature.

Step 7

Carefully remove the finished cooled pastille from the parchment and cut into strips or wrap into tubes.

Strawberry pastille

Ingredients 500-530 g of strawberries; 20 g of sugar; 10 g of vanilla sugar; 1 tbsp. l. vegetable oil.

Method of preparation:

Step 1

Peel the strawberries from the tails and soak them for 10-15 minutes, then rinse thoroughly under running water and dry with a towel.

Step 2

Then beat the strawberries with sugar and vanilla sugar into a homogeneous mass using a blender.



Step 3

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and grease the paper with a culinary brush with oil.

Step 4

Using a silicone spatula, place the strawberry puree on a baking sheet, evenly distribute it in a thin layer.

Bake the strawberry pastille in an oven preheated to 90 degrees for 6 hours. Also, do not forget to slightly open the oven door.

Step 5

Remove the finished pastille from the oven and leave to cool completely at room temperature. After that, remove the pastille, wrap it in a tube shape and cut it.

