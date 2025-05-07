Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Dry breakfasts have long become a familiar snack for many of us - they are quick, convenient and seem like an ideal option when you need to eat, but there is not much time. However, can muesli, granola or cereals really be part of a healthy diet? Or is it just good marketing that can only harm your health?

Dry breakfasts: benefit or harm?

According to Dori, dry breakfasts can be part of the diet, because they are cereal products. However, it is important to approach them with understanding.

It all depends on the composition. If you choose cereals or muesli with a short list of ingredients, without added sugar, with nuts, seeds or dried fruits - it will be nutritious, will keep you full longer and will give you fiber - explained the nutritionist.

However, she explained that if you choose more sweet options, for example, granola with chocolate, syrup and caramel - this is also not a "bad" option.

It's just more about pleasure, a quick energy boost. And that too has a place. What is important is to be conscious and take into account your needs - added Dori.

What to pay attention to in the composition when choosing granola or muesli?

Here, Dori recommends paying attention to a few things:

sugar - if it's not a coffee bar, it's better to choose one without added sugar or with a minimum;

oils - ideally, it should be olive, coconut or no oil at all. Palm oil is not a disaster, but it is better to minimize it;

list of ingredients - the shorter, the easier it is for your body to digest;

protein and fiber - if there are seeds, nuts, whole grains - great!

But again, if you want granola with chocolate and peanut butter, and that's the snack that will make your day - that's perfectly normal too - emphasized the nutritionist.

"Fitness" cereals are marketing

According to Dori, in general, most "fitness" labels are marketing. Therefore, often in beautiful packages with attractive inscriptions may be ordinary cornflakes with sugar. But there are exceptions - brands that really make a balanced product.

If your goal is stable energy, satiety and taking care of your body, it is better to focus not on the inscription, but on the composition. And yes, even with the goal of losing weight, these products can be eaten - the main thing is not perfection, but stability in habits - explained the expert.

What is better to choose for a quick snack?

When we talk about a snack, it is important to understand your request. If you just need something to "chew" between meetings - a granola bar or a small portion of granola with yogurt will do. If you want more satiety, then it is better to have something with protein and fiber - for example, muesli with seeds and nuts, and add kefir or vegetable yogurt. Always ask yourself: "What do I want now - satiety, energy, or just something sweet?" And choose with love for yourself - emphasized the nutritionist.

As for the question of whether you can eat dry breakfasts every day, Dori noted that yes, but here you should make different options.

One day - muesli with kefir, another - oatmeal with fruit, the third - omelet or toast. Nutrition is not only about calories, it is about pleasure and variety. If it is convenient and tasty for you to have a dry breakfast every day - great. Just alternate types and make sure there is fiber, fats, proteins - explained the expert.

Who should limit dry breakfasts

Dry breakfasts are ok for everyone, just a different context. People with very sensitive digestion or strong glucose fluctuations - it may be better to combine them with protein to avoid sharp jumps in sugar - noted the nutritionist.

She also added that such a snack can also be given to children.

But if every day only sweet granola or cereals with milk - the body may not have enough other nutrients. You can start from 2-3 years old - calmly add natural muesli to yogurt, make homemade granola - emphasized Dori.

How to make a snack with dry breakfast more nutritious?

Here, the nutritionist advised to simply add the following to the dry breakfast:

protein (yogurt, Greek, kefir, vegetable yogurt);

fiber (flax seeds, chia, berries, apple);

healthy fats (nuts, almonds, a spoonful of tahini).

So the snack will not just be a sweet moment, but will really support you for a few hours - said the expert.

Recipe for homemade granola from body-positive nutritionist Dori

Ingredients:

2 cups of oatmeal flakes;

1/2 cup of nuts (any);

1/4 cup of seeds (flax, sunflower, pumpkin);

2 tbsp. l. coconut oil or olive oil;

2-3 tbsp. l. honey or maple syrup;

a pinch of salt, cinnamon.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Mix all the above ingredients into a homogeneous mixture.

Step 2

Put the granola to bake in the oven at 160°C, for about 25 minutes. Do not forget to stir constantly.

"It is stored for a week, but disappears faster," Dori joked.

