"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs
Exclusive
02:38 PM • 1988 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 4148 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
01:29 PM • 12913 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
01:20 PM • 19590 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
10:29 AM • 57035 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

10:06 AM • 71283 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
09:50 AM • 68546 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 64600 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
May 7, 07:07 AM • 49039 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

May 7, 06:41 AM • 44397 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12187 views

Nutritionist Dori explained how to choose dry breakfasts correctly. It is important to pay attention to the composition: sugar, oils, list of ingredients, protein and fiber content.

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Dry breakfasts have long become a familiar snack for many of us - they are quick, convenient and seem like an ideal option when you need to eat, but there is not much time. However, can muesli, granola or cereals really be part of a healthy diet? Or is it just good marketing that can only harm your health?

In this article, a journalist from UNN разбирался с бодипозитивным нутрициологом Dori

Dry breakfasts: benefit or harm?

According to Dori, dry breakfasts can be part of the diet, because they are cereal products. However, it is important to approach them with understanding.

It all depends on the composition. If you choose cereals or muesli with a short list of ingredients, without added sugar, with nuts, seeds or dried fruits - it will be nutritious, will keep you full longer and will give you fiber 

- explained the nutritionist.

However, she explained that if you choose more sweet options, for example, granola with chocolate, syrup and caramel - this is also not a "bad" option.

It's just more about pleasure, a quick energy boost. And that too has a place. What is important is to be conscious and take into account your needs

 - added Dori.

What to pay attention to in the composition when choosing granola or muesli?

Here, Dori recommends paying attention to a few things:

  • sugar - if it's not a coffee bar, it's better to choose one without added sugar or with a minimum;
    • oils - ideally, it should be olive, coconut or no oil at all. Palm oil is not a disaster, but it is better to minimize it;
      • list of ingredients - the shorter, the easier it is for your body to digest;
        • protein and fiber - if there are seeds, nuts, whole grains - great!

          But again, if you want granola with chocolate and peanut butter, and that's the snack that will make your day - that's perfectly normal too 

          - emphasized the nutritionist.

          How to make pastila at home: 3 delicious recipes06.05.25, 13:17 • 8218 views

          "Fitness" cereals are marketing

          According to Dori, in general, most "fitness" labels are marketing. Therefore, often in beautiful packages  with attractive inscriptions may be ordinary cornflakes with sugar.  But there are exceptions - brands that really make a balanced product.

          If your goal is stable energy, satiety and taking care of your body, it is better to focus not on the inscription, but on the composition. And yes, even with the goal of losing weight, these products can be eaten - the main thing is not perfection, but stability in habits

           - explained the expert.

          What is better to choose for a quick snack?

          When we talk about a snack, it is important to understand your request. If you just need something to "chew" between meetings - a granola bar or a small portion of granola with yogurt will do. If you want more satiety, then it is better to have something with protein and fiber - for example, muesli with seeds and nuts, and add kefir or vegetable yogurt. Always ask yourself: "What do I want now - satiety, energy, or just something sweet?" And choose with love for yourself

          - emphasized the nutritionist.

          As for the question of whether you can eat dry breakfasts every day, Dori noted that yes, but here you should make different options.

          One day - muesli with kefir, another - oatmeal with fruit, the third - omelet or toast. Nutrition is not only about calories, it is about pleasure and variety. If it is convenient and tasty for you to have a dry breakfast every day - great. Just alternate types and make sure there is fiber, fats, proteins 

          - explained the expert.

          Who should limit dry breakfasts

          Dry breakfasts are ok for everyone, just a different context. People with very sensitive digestion or strong glucose fluctuations - it may be better to combine them with protein to avoid sharp jumps in sugar 

          - noted the nutritionist.

          She also added that such a snack can also be given to children. 

          But if every day only sweet granola or cereals with milk - the body may not have enough other nutrients. You can start from 2-3 years old - calmly add natural muesli to yogurt, make homemade granola 

          - emphasized Dori.

          What to cook with cottage cheese: delicious ideas for every day05.05.25, 20:34 • 8890 views

          How to make a snack with dry breakfast more nutritious?

          Here, the nutritionist advised to simply add the following to the dry breakfast:

          • protein (yogurt, Greek, kefir, vegetable yogurt);
            • fiber (flax seeds, chia, berries, apple);
              • healthy fats (nuts, almonds, a spoonful of tahini).

                So the snack will not just be a sweet moment, but will really support you for a few hours 

                - said the expert.

                Recipe for homemade granola from body-positive nutritionist Dori

                Ingredients:

                • 2 cups of oatmeal flakes;
                  • 1/2 cup of nuts (any);
                    • 1/4 cup of seeds (flax, sunflower, pumpkin);
                      • 2 tbsp. l. coconut oil or olive oil;
                        • 2-3 tbsp. l. honey or maple syrup;
                          • a pinch of salt, cinnamon.

                            Method of preparation

                            Step 1

                            Mix all the above ingredients into a homogeneous mixture.

                            Step 2

                            Put the granola to bake in the oven at 160°C, for about 25 minutes. Do not forget to stir constantly. 

                            "It is stored for a week, but disappears faster," Dori joked.

                            Delicious breakfast: 5 unusual recipes for your morning26.03.25, 08:26 • 310347 views

                            Alina Volianska

                            Alina Volianska

                            SocietyHealthLife hackCulinary
