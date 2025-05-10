The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

The stork Odarka and her new chosen one Hrytsyk hatched the last fifth chick. This is reported by the Pyryatynsky National Nature Park, reports UNN.

On May 9 at 15:05, in front of more than 300 viewers of the "Stork Hrytsko" YouTube channel, another stork appeared from the last fifth egg in the nest of Hrytsyk and Odarka. As it became known, during the last day, viewers most actively donated for the Katrya name option for the chick, which was supposed to hatch last - the message says.

The National Nature Park notes that there are now five storks in the nest, the sex and names of which are conditional, because at this age it is impossible to tell where the boy is and where the girl is.

But still the small gaistryks have names:

· Minnehaha – hatched on May 6 at 23:16;

· Irpin – hatched on May 7 at 07:00;

· Jessica – hatched on May 7 at 17:05;

· Lesyk – hatched on May 8 at 16:40;

· Katrya – hatched on May 9 at 15:05.

Addition

The stork Odarka from Poltava region was abandoned by her permanent partner, the bird Hrytsko. Despite this, she still laid five eggs from her new lover – Hrytsyk.