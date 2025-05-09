$41.510.07
How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary
How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2968 views

Two men have been found guilty of destroying Sycamore Gap, the famous tree from the Robin Hood film. They face a lengthy prison sentence, with the verdict to be announced on July 15.

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

One of the most famous trees in Great Britain, Sycamore Gap, was destroyed by two local residents. The court found them guilty of intentional damage to property. They are currently in custody, and on July 15, they will receive a final decision on punishment. They face a long prison sentence. This is reported by UNN with reference to TheGuardian.

Details

According to the publication, the trial of 39-year-old Daniel Grem and 32-year-old Adam Carruthers lasted 8 days in a row in the Newcastle Crown Court. Finally, they were found guilty of "intentional damage to the property of the historic Hadrian's Wall and one of the most famous trees in Great Britain - Sycamore Gap." Their act was described as "mindless" and "idiotic."

These two, according to TheGuardian, went on a night "mission" with a chainsaw, during Storm Agnes, early in the morning of September 28, 2023, and cut down the famous tree that grew near Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland.

Later, they exchanged messages about being the subject of global discussion and even enjoyed it.

Both men denied guilt

They claimed to be at home in Cumbria at the time of the incident. However, evidence was presented to the court, including the use of Grem's phone and car on the night of the crime, as well as videos of the felling on the defendants' mobile devices.

Prosecutor Richard Wright K.S. stated that the crime was an "idiotic mission" and that the two men showed an "elementary lack of decency and courage to admit what they had done."

Throughout the country and around the world, all reasonable people react to the senseless felling of the Sycamore Gap tree with sadness and anger. Who would do that? Why would someone do that? Take something beautiful and destroy it for no good reason

- he added.

What punishment will the perpetrators receive

The jurors reached a unanimous decision in five hours. Judge Lambert informed that the final decision on the punishment will be made on July 15, after the preparation of pre-trial reports. Until then, both were left in custody, noting that they face a long prison term, the publication states.

After the verdict, the Woodland Trust charity called on the government to introduce new legislation that would protect valuable trees similar to historical monuments.

Let us remind

In Britain, unknown persons cut down one of the most famous trees in the country — Sycamore Gap. It grew in a small gorge between two hills near Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland. This tree was shown in the 1991 film "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves." And in 2016, the tree even received the award "Tree of the Year" in Britain. The police have launched an investigation to find the perpetrators.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
United Kingdom
