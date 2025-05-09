$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA
04:40 PM • 11958 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
03:09 PM • 28110 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 40873 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 45053 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 52078 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 59731 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 93855 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 39224 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 97851 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 49143 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
2.7m/s
45%
750mm
Popular news

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 71481 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

May 9, 08:04 AM • 76909 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 94479 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 26353 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 16375 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 93855 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 96079 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 97851 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 161137 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 181967 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 12893 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 17517 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 27451 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

01:41 PM • 11525 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 72535 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10502 views

Ukraine is expelling two Hungarian diplomats within 48 hours. This is in response to Hungary's expulsion of two Ukrainians, who were accused of espionage in Budapest.

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Ukraine is expelling two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN.

Two Hungarian diplomats must leave our country within 48 hours. We have just invited the Hungarian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and handed him a corresponding note 

- said Sybiha.

According to him, Ukraine is acting in response to Hungary's actions, based on the principle of reciprocity and our national interests.

Earlier

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyarto stated about the expulsion from Hungary of two people who allegedly worked under diplomatic cover at the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest, due to alleged espionage.

Let us remind

On May 9, the SBU reported the exposure of an agent network of Hungarian military intelligence in Zakarpattia. It is noted that the spies monitored military bases and tracked the moods in the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia. All information was transferred to the Hungarian military liaison.

Investigators of the Security Service informed them of suspicion of treason. The perpetrators are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
Péter Szijjártó
Hungary
Ukraine
Brent
$63.78
Bitcoin
$102,479.00
S&P 500
$5,650.10
Tesla
$296.99
Газ TTF
$34.65
Золото
$3,342.11
Ethereum
$2,298.63