Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Ukraine is expelling two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN.

Two Hungarian diplomats must leave our country within 48 hours. We have just invited the Hungarian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and handed him a corresponding note - said Sybiha.

According to him, Ukraine is acting in response to Hungary's actions, based on the principle of reciprocity and our national interests.

Earlier

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyarto stated about the expulsion from Hungary of two people who allegedly worked under diplomatic cover at the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest, due to alleged espionage.

Let us remind

On May 9, the SBU reported the exposure of an agent network of Hungarian military intelligence in Zakarpattia. It is noted that the spies monitored military bases and tracked the moods in the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia. All information was transferred to the Hungarian military liaison.

Investigators of the Security Service informed them of suspicion of treason. The perpetrators are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.