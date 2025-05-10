Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron named two key elements of deterring Russia after the start of the truce. He said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

Macron listed the key elements of deterring Russia after the start of the truce. The President indicated that the first "echelon" of defense is the Ukrainian army.

First, building up several tiers of guarantees. The first echelon of defense is the Ukrainian army itself. What model should it be? Training of Ukrainian soldiers and strengthening. This was a collective reflection at the level of the heads of the General Staffs of our countries, and now all the countries of the coalition have joined the cycle of discussions - Macron said.

According to him, the second level is to ensure guarantees and deterrence, which the military of the allies are working on.

Secondly, ensuring guarantees and deterrence is the second curtain. We are now continuing at the level of military discussion of the meaning we put into this deployment and how to build these guarantees in the long term, the contribution of each of us, but we all strive for a ceasefire to begin on Monday and then we could introduce such guarantees that could deter further aggression from the Russian Federation - Macron said.

Supplement

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders - Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer - had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.

British Prime Minister Starmer stated that if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not return to the path of peace and does not agree to a full ceasefire for at least 30 days, then together with the United States, military assistance to Ukraine will be increased, and sanctions against Russia will be strengthened.