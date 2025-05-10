$41.510.00
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
02:21 PM • 1094 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

10:49 AM • 7598 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 18195 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 34468 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 59636 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 48786 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 65152 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 71378 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63087 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65714 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 978 views

The French President stated that the first level of defense is the Ukrainian army, the second is the guarantees of the allies. He wants a ceasefire to begin on Monday.

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron named two key elements of deterring Russia after the start of the truce. He said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

Macron listed the key elements of deterring Russia after the start of the truce. The President indicated that the first "echelon" of defense is the Ukrainian army.

First, building up several tiers of guarantees. The first echelon of defense is the Ukrainian army itself. What model should it be? Training of Ukrainian soldiers and strengthening. This was a collective reflection at the level of the heads of the General Staffs of our countries, and now all the countries of the coalition have joined the cycle of discussions

- Macron said.

According to him, the second level is to ensure guarantees and deterrence, which the military of the allies are working on.

Secondly, ensuring guarantees and deterrence is the second curtain. We are now continuing at the level of military discussion of the meaning we put into this deployment and how to build these guarantees in the long term, the contribution of each of us, but we all strive for a ceasefire to begin on Monday and then we could introduce such guarantees that could deter further aggression from the Russian Federation 

- Macron said.

"There are two directions": Zelenskyy spoke about security guarantees and US support

Supplement

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders - Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer - had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.

British Prime Minister Starmer stated that if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not return to the path of peace and does not agree to a full ceasefire for at least 30 days, then together with the United States, military assistance to Ukraine will be increased, and sanctions against Russia will be strengthened.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War Politics News of the World
Andrii Sybiha
Keir Starmer
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
