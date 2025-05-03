"There are two directions": Zelenskyy spoke about security guarantees and US support

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs security guarantees from the United States to prevent future attacks by Russia, and is considering models with a foreign contingent and support, as in Israel, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine seeks to obtain security guarantees from the United States to prevent attacks by Russia in the future.

"There are two directions: either we will have a foreign contingent in large numbers, or it will be a smaller contingent, which will also have something like Article 5," Zelenskyy said, referring to the NATO Charter. "A model like Israel, which largely has the support (backstop) of the United States," he added.

Earlier

Zelenskyy stated that the military contingent in Ukraine will be represented not only by Great Britain and France, but it will be a coalition of countries.