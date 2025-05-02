The mineral agreement between the USA and Ukraine does not contain formal security guarantees - Shmyhal

There are no formal security guarantees in the agreement on the creation of a joint investment fund for recovery with the United States, but each new US military assistance to Ukraine is considered a capital contribution. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the question hour to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

There are no formal defense guarantees in this agreement, but each new US military assistance to Ukraine is considered a capital contribution. This encourages the US administration to continue and not stop supplying us with weapons, supplying us with intelligence. That is, our cooperation continues, we have signed guarantee assurances, signed by the President of Ukraine and the President of the United States, everything works. Today we continue to receive aid packages from the United States on the battlefield. - Shmyhal said.

He noted that the agreement stipulates that the fund will be filled by the United States and Ukraine in a 50/50 ratio.

From the US side, these will be cash contributions or new military assistance, such as air defense systems. Ukraine's contribution is 50 percent of the rent from new, I emphasize, from new licenses for oil, gas and critical mineral production. I emphasize that income from already started projects is not included in the fund, this is important in view of budget revenues. - Shmyhal added.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal explained point by point in parliament the provisions of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on minerals, the ratification of which in the Verkhovna Rada is expected next week.