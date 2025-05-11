Putin's "truce" has ended: Russia launches "Shaheds"

On the night of May 11, after the end of the three-day unilateral "truce" announced by Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, the Russian army launched "Shahheds" at Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

After 2 a.m., an air alert was declared in some regions of Ukraine, including due to the threat of strike UAVs.

Activity of enemy tactical aviation in the north-eastern direction! Zaporizhzhia region - threat of strike UAVs - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned at 02:39.

At 02:53, the Ukrainian military reported a threat of shelling by enemy drones in other regions as well.

"UAV in the northern part of Sumy region, heading west. UAV on the border of Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, heading north", - the statement reads.

Recall

On May 10, Russian troops launched air strikes on Kupyansk and struck Blahodatne with an FPV drone. As a result of the shelling, three civilians were injured and suffered an acute reaction to stress.

Putin proposed a date and place for direct talks with Ukraine and made other statements: video speech