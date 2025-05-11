$41.510.00
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
May 10, 02:21 PM

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Putin's "truce" has ended: Russia launches "Shaheds"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

At night, after the end of the three-day "truce", Russia launched "Shaheds" at Ukraine. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat of strike UAVs in several regions, including Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia.

Putin's "truce" has ended: Russia launches "Shaheds"

On the night of May 11, after the end of the three-day unilateral "truce" announced by Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, the Russian army launched "Shahheds" at Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

After 2 a.m., an air alert was declared in some regions of Ukraine, including due to the threat of strike UAVs.

Activity of enemy tactical aviation in the north-eastern direction! Zaporizhzhia region - threat of strike UAVs

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned at 02:39.

At 02:53, the Ukrainian military reported a threat of shelling by enemy drones in other regions as well.

"UAV in the northern part of Sumy region, heading west. UAV on the border of Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, heading north", - the statement reads.

Recall

On May 10, Russian troops launched air strikes on Kupyansk and struck Blahodatne with an FPV drone. As a result of the shelling, three civilians were injured and suffered an acute reaction to stress.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Kupyansk
