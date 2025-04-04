The Porsche SE holding company, which has suffered losses, is considering re-entering the arms market. The company has experience in developing the Leopard tank for the Bundeswehr and is already investing in the development of drones.
Mercedes-Benz is considering reducing sales of entry-level models in the US, such as the GLA, due to the introduction of a 25% tariff on car imports. The company wants to focus on more expensive models.
BMW is collaborating with Alibaba to integrate Banma AI into cars. This will create an intelligent assistant for drivers in China.
According to Edmunds, March was a record month for trading in Teslas for cars of other brands. Falling stocks, protests and increasing competition are influencing owners' decisions.
Volkswagen is considering the possibility of producing equipment for the German army due to instability in relations between Europe and the USA. The company is ready to adapt automobile factories for the production of weapons.
Volkswagen's profit in 2024 fell by 31% to 12. 4 billion euros due to fierce competition in China. The company plans to invest 165 billion euros in new technologies and expects profitability to grow.
Tesla recorded a sharp decline in sales in Australia - down 70% in February compared to last year. The Model 3 showed the largest drop at 81.4%, while competitors are showing growth.
The European Commission plans to give car manufacturers three years instead of one to meet CO2 emissions targets. Car companies faced fines of up to 15 billion euros for exceeding emission limits in 2025.
Volkswagen is recalling 60,490 vehicles in the United States due to a problem with the display of the gear position. The defect affects the ID.4, Audi Q4 e-Tron and Q4 e-Tron Sportback models from 2021-2023.
At the entrance to Kyiv, a police car caused an accident, crashing into a Volkswagen after emergency braking. The police driver was suspended from service and an administrative report was drawn up.
Honda and Nissan have suspended negotiations on their planned merger less than two months after the announcement. The companies will continue to cooperate in the field of automotive technology, while Nissan will look for a new partner.
Toyota plans to build a new Lexus plant in Shanghai to produce electric vehicles starting in 2027. The plant will produce 100,000 cars annually, and by 2035, all Lexus models will be electric.
The 19-year-old driver of a BMW lost control and crashed into a fence in the village of Pereselenie, after which the car caught fire. Three people, including a pregnant woman, were injured in the accident and taken to the hospital.
In Lviv region, a Volkswagen drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a ZAZ bus. The accident killed four people from the car and hospitalized two bus passengers.
In 2024, Ukrainians purchased 41. 7 thousand used cars from the United States, which is 46% more than a year earlier. The most popular model was the Tesla Model 3, and the average age of imported cars was 5.8 years.
In Ukraine, 27. 9 thousand new gasoline cars were registered, which is 2% less than last year. Mazda CX5 was the best-selling car, and Volkswagen Golf was the top seller among used imported cars.
The Ukrainian electric vehicle market grew by 38% in 2024, with more than 51. 7 thousand cars registered. VW ID.4 became the leader among new electric cars, and NISSAN Leaf - among used ones.
The new commercial vehicle market in Ukraine grew by 14% in 2024, reaching 12. 9 thousand units. Renault became the sales leader with 3,271 vehicles sold, ahead of Citroen and MAN.
The number of recalls due to software in cars has increased from 6% to 15% over the past 5 years. Tesla, Ford, and other manufacturers are increasingly relying on software updates to improve the functionality of cars.
In 2024, more than 222. 1 thousand used cars were registered in Ukraine, up 4% year-on-year. Volkswagen Golf became the most popular model among used cars with 12,164 units.
Chinese automakers achieved record sales in 2024, but expect a challenging 2025. Market growth will slow to 2% due to trade tensions and fierce competition.
RENAULT Duster remains the leader in new car sales in Ukraine in December 2024 with 495 units sold.
In 2024, Ukrainians purchased 69. 6 thousand new cars, which is 14% more than in 2023. Toyota is the leader among brands, with RENAULT Duster being the most popular model.
The data of 800,000 Volkswagen electric car owners was made publicly available through Amazon's cloud storage. The leak revealed GPS coordinates and information about 466,000 cars, which allowed the company to track the owners' daily routines.
Audi has announced new car models for 2025 after a significant drop in profits. The company will present updated A5, A6 e-tron, Q5, Q6, A7, Q3 and other models with new specifications.
Gerhardi Kunststofftechnik GmbH, a German company that produced emblems for Mercedes-Benz, has declared bankruptcy. The reason was a drop in demand for its products and the crisis in the European automotive industry.
Honda and Nissan have signed an agreement to create a joint holding company that will go public in 2026. The combined company will become the third largest automaker in the world after Toyota and Volkswagen.
Media reports suggest a possible merger between Nissan and Honda to create a new holding company. The combined company with Mitsubishi will be able to sell more than 8 million cars annually, competing with Toyota and Volkswagen.
In November, 3,742 electric vehicles were registered in Ukraine, which is 13% less than last year. Among the new ones, the HONDA M-NV is in the lead, and among the used ones - the NISSAN Leaf.
In November, registrations of used cars from abroad decreased by 10% compared to October. Gasoline cars remain the most popular (46%), and the average age of imported cars is 9 years.