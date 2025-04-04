Volkswagen

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 6544 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 14309 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55681 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 198184 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114451 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 377114 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301458 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212411 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243489 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254747 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119593 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49256 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63195 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34834 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117852 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 118423 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 198170 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 377100 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247759 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301446 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10430 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35302 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63629 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49675 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119994 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Volkswagen

Porsche SE after losses: Automotive holding company considers returning to the defense business

The Porsche SE holding company, which has suffered losses, is considering re-entering the arms market. The company has experience in developing the Leopard tank for the Bundeswehr and is already investing in the development of drones.

Economy • April 3, 11:09 AM • 10463 views

Mercedes-Benz may stop selling some models in the US due to Trump's tariffs - Bloomberg

Mercedes-Benz is considering reducing sales of entry-level models in the US, such as the GLA, due to the introduction of a 25% tariff on car imports. The company wants to focus on more expensive models.

Economy • April 1, 06:28 PM • 12987 views

BMW integrates Alibaba-backed AI into cars for the Chinese market

BMW is collaborating with Alibaba to integrate Banma AI into cars. This will create an intelligent assistant for drivers in China.

Economy • March 26, 02:41 PM • 24181 views

Tesla owners in the US are massively selling their electric cars: details

According to Edmunds, March was a record month for trading in Teslas for cars of other brands. Falling stocks, protests and increasing competition are influencing owners' decisions.

News of the World • March 22, 11:32 AM • 55145 views

Volkswagen ready to manufacture equipment for the German army

Volkswagen is considering the possibility of producing equipment for the German army due to instability in relations between Europe and the USA. The company is ready to adapt automobile factories for the production of weapons.

Economy • March 12, 01:13 PM • 17472 views

Volkswagen lost a third of its profit: what awaits the automotive giant in 2025

Volkswagen's profit in 2024 fell by 31% to 12. 4 billion euros due to fierce competition in China. The company plans to invest 165 billion euros in new technologies and expects profitability to grow.

News of the World • March 11, 03:33 PM • 20031 views

Tesla continues to lose ground: sales in Australia fell by 70%

Tesla recorded a sharp decline in sales in Australia - down 70% in February compared to last year. The Model 3 showed the largest drop at 81.4%, while competitors are showing growth.

Economy • March 6, 09:00 AM • 21458 views

The European automotive industry will have three years to reduce CO2 emissions.

The European Commission plans to give car manufacturers three years instead of one to meet CO2 emissions targets. Car companies faced fines of up to 15 billion euros for exceeding emission limits in 2025.

Economy • March 3, 06:33 PM • 20488 views

Volkswagen recalls more than 60,000 vehicles in the US due to a fault

Volkswagen is recalling 60,490 vehicles in the United States due to a problem with the display of the gear position. The defect affects the ID.4, Audi Q4 e-Tron and Q4 e-Tron Sportback models from 2021-2023.

News of the World • March 1, 01:39 PM • 35786 views

An accident involving law enforcement officers: the police officer driving the car was suspended from duty

At the entrance to Kyiv, a police car caused an accident, crashing into a Volkswagen after emergency braking. The police driver was suspended from service and an administrative report was drawn up.

Kyiv • February 27, 06:26 PM • 31882 views

Honda and Nissan suspend merger talks due to change in strategy

Honda and Nissan have suspended negotiations on their planned merger less than two months after the announcement. The companies will continue to cooperate in the field of automotive technology, while Nissan will look for a new partner.

News of the World • February 13, 12:02 PM • 37460 views

Toyota opens a new Lexus plant in Shanghai: what is known about the large-scale project

Toyota plans to build a new Lexus plant in Shanghai to produce electric vehicles starting in 2027. The plant will produce 100,000 cars annually, and by 2035, all Lexus models will be electric.

News of the World • February 5, 03:16 PM • 34890 views

A pregnant woman was injured in a car accident in Kyiv region

The 19-year-old driver of a BMW lost control and crashed into a fence in the village of Pereselenie, after which the car caught fire. Three people, including a pregnant woman, were injured in the accident and taken to the hospital.

Kyiv • January 26, 09:47 PM • 39871 views

A car and a bus collide in Lviv region: there are dead

In Lviv region, a Volkswagen drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a ZAZ bus. The accident killed four people from the car and hospitalized two bus passengers.

Society • January 26, 06:25 PM • 44621 views

What used cars from the USA are most often bought by Ukrainians - new statistics

In 2024, Ukrainians purchased 41. 7 thousand used cars from the United States, which is 46% more than a year earlier. The most popular model was the Tesla Model 3, and the average age of imported cars was 5.8 years.

Economy • January 22, 10:20 AM • 101186 views

What cars with gasoline engines did Ukrainians buy in 2024: unexpected leaders

In Ukraine, 27. 9 thousand new gasoline cars were registered, which is 2% less than last year. Mazda CX5 was the best-selling car, and Volkswagen Golf was the top seller among used imported cars.

Economy • January 17, 04:33 PM • 43874 views

Ukrainian electric vehicle market grew by 38% over the year

The Ukrainian electric vehicle market grew by 38% in 2024, with more than 51. 7 thousand cars registered. VW ID.4 became the leader among new electric cars, and NISSAN Leaf - among used ones.

Economy • January 9, 04:00 PM • 55460 views

What trucks were bought by Ukrainians in 2024: the top sellers

The new commercial vehicle market in Ukraine grew by 14% in 2024, reaching 12. 9 thousand units. Renault became the sales leader with 3,271 vehicles sold, ahead of Citroen and MAN.

Economy • January 8, 01:19 PM • 24253 views

Automakers are switching to programmatic recalls en masse: what's going on

The number of recalls due to software in cars has increased from 6% to 15% over the past 5 years. Tesla, Ford, and other manufacturers are increasingly relying on software updates to improve the functionality of cars.

News of the World • January 8, 11:06 AM • 25152 views

More than 222 thousand used cars were imported to Ukraine in 2024

In 2024, more than 222. 1 thousand used cars were registered in Ukraine, up 4% year-on-year. Volkswagen Golf became the most popular model among used cars with 12,164 units.

Society • January 7, 07:44 AM • 23700 views

Chinese car market: record sales in 2024 and alarming forecasts for 2025

Chinese automakers achieved record sales in 2024, but expect a challenging 2025. Market growth will slow to 2% due to trade tensions and fierce competition.

Technologies • January 2, 02:16 PM • 25653 views

TOP-10 most popular new cars in Ukraine: who topped the ranking in December

RENAULT Duster remains the leader in new car sales in Ukraine in December 2024 with 495 units sold.

Economy • January 2, 09:00 AM • 27454 views

Ukrainians bought almost 70 thousand new cars in a year

In 2024, Ukrainians purchased 69. 6 thousand new cars, which is 14% more than in 2023. Toyota is the leader among brands, with RENAULT Duster being the most popular model.

Society • January 1, 08:12 AM • 27129 views

Data on 800 thousand Volkswagen electric vehicles are now publicly available

The data of 800,000 Volkswagen electric car owners was made publicly available through Amazon's cloud storage. The leak revealed GPS coordinates and information about 466,000 cars, which allowed the company to track the owners' daily routines.

News of the World • December 30, 04:03 AM • 24505 views

Audi updates its model range after a 91% drop in profits in 2024

Audi has announced new car models for 2025 after a significant drop in profits. The company will present updated A5, A6 e-tron, Q5, Q6, A7, Q3 and other models with new specifications.

Technologies • December 25, 12:56 PM • 14919 views

The manufacturer of stars Mercedes-Benz went bankrupt after 228 years of existence

Gerhardi Kunststofftechnik GmbH, a German company that produced emblems for Mercedes-Benz, has declared bankruptcy. The reason was a drop in demand for its products and the crisis in the European automotive industry.

Society • December 25, 01:26 AM • 27507 views

Honda and Nissan announce reunification into a joint holding company

Honda and Nissan have signed an agreement to create a joint holding company that will go public in 2026. The combined company will become the third largest automaker in the world after Toyota and Volkswagen.

News of the World • December 24, 03:36 AM • 18428 views

Nissan and Honda may merge: Nissan shares soar by almost 24%

Media reports suggest a possible merger between Nissan and Honda to create a new holding company. The combined company with Mitsubishi will be able to sell more than 8 million cars annually, competing with Toyota and Volkswagen.

Economy • December 18, 07:49 AM • 15276 views

Which electric cars became the leaders of sales in Ukraine in November: new ratings

In November, 3,742 electric vehicles were registered in Ukraine, which is 13% less than last year. Among the new ones, the HONDA M-NV is in the lead, and among the used ones - the NISSAN Leaf.

Economy • December 9, 08:59 AM • 15090 views

Import of used cars to Ukraine fell by a third: what brands do Ukrainians choose

In November, registrations of used cars from abroad decreased by 10% compared to October. Gasoline cars remain the most popular (46%), and the average age of imported cars is 9 years.

Society • December 6, 08:00 AM • 17908 views