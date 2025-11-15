China takes center stage in climate diplomacy due to US absence at COP30 – Reuters

For the first time in three decades, the United States did not send an official delegation to the annual UN climate summit COP30 in Brazil, giving China an opportunity to take center stage in the global fight against warming. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Chinese pavilion in Belém dominates the summit, with executives from leading renewable energy companies presenting strategies for a "green future." This is despite the fact that at last year's summits, China was limited to a few representatives and a not-so-large program.

Water flows where there is space, and diplomacy often does the same — Francesco La Camera, Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency, told Reuters.

At the same time, the US under Donald Trump remains on the sidelines.

President Trump will not jeopardize our nation's economic and national security by pursuing vague climate goals that kill other countries — said White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers.

China is using this vacuum to strengthen its influence.

Let us honor the legacy and bring the Paris Vision to life, guided by a vision of a shared future — said Meng Xiangfeng, vice president of the Chinese company CATL.

His company supplies a third of the batteries for Tesla, Ford, and Volkswagen electric vehicles. China's Deputy Minister of Ecology Li Gao added that China's leadership in renewable energy "benefits countries, especially countries in the Global South."

