For the first time in 30 years, the United States did not send a delegation to the COP30 climate summit in Brazil, allowing China to take a central role in the global fight against warming. The Chinese pavilion dominates the summit, and its companies are presenting "green future" strategies, strengthening the country's influence.
For the first time in three decades, the United States did not send an official delegation to the annual UN climate summit COP30 in Brazil, giving China an opportunity to take center stage in the global fight against warming. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
The Chinese pavilion in Belém dominates the summit, with executives from leading renewable energy companies presenting strategies for a "green future." This is despite the fact that at last year's summits, China was limited to a few representatives and a not-so-large program.
Water flows where there is space, and diplomacy often does the same
At the same time, the US under Donald Trump remains on the sidelines.
President Trump will not jeopardize our nation's economic and national security by pursuing vague climate goals that kill other countries
China is using this vacuum to strengthen its influence.
Let us honor the legacy and bring the Paris Vision to life, guided by a vision of a shared future
His company supplies a third of the batteries for Tesla, Ford, and Volkswagen electric vehicles. China's Deputy Minister of Ecology Li Gao added that China's leadership in renewable energy "benefits countries, especially countries in the Global South."
