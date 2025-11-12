COP30 Climate Talks in Brazil: Protesters Storm Venue - BBC

On Tuesday evening, November 11, protesters stormed the COP30 climate talks venue in the Brazilian city of Belém. This was reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

UN security personnel, standing behind Brazilian law enforcement, shouted at delegates to immediately evacuate the premises. Two UN security officers reportedly sustained minor injuries in the incident, and minor damage was caused to the building.

Meanwhile, according to the BBC, some protesters were dressed in traditional indigenous attire and waved flags bearing the logo of a left-wing Brazilian youth movement called Juntos.

The protesters demanded an end to deforestation in the Amazon, the publication states.

