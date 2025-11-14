$42.060.03
Indigenous protest blocks main entrance to COP30 in Brazil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 988 views

Nearly a hundred indigenous representatives in traditional attire blocked the main entrance to the UN climate conference COP30 in Belém. Protesters demanded the cancellation of plans for commercial river development and a clear demarcation of indigenous territories.

Indigenous protest blocks main entrance to COP30 in Brazil

About 100 representatives of the indigenous people in traditional clothes blocked the main entrance to the UN climate conference COP30 in Belém, Brazil, for 90 minutes. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The demonstrators formed a human chain, preventing participants from entering or leaving until a discussion took place with the president of the negotiations, who held one of the protesters' babies in his arms during the conversation.

No one enters, no one leaves

– was one of the main slogans of the action.

Ethiopia to host COP32 climate summit in 202711.11.25, 20:53 • 6208 views

The leaders of the Munduruku people addressed Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva: "President Lula, we are here before COP because we want you to listen to us. We refuse to be sacrificed for agribusiness... Our forest is not for sale. We are the ones who protect the climate, and the Amazon cannot continue to be destroyed for the enrichment of large corporations."

COP30 Climate Talks in Brazil: Protesters Storm Venue - BBC12.11.25, 09:58 • 2642 views

Protesters demanded the cancellation of plans for commercial development of rivers, a grain railway project, and clear demarcation of indigenous territories. At the same time, conference delegates were allowed through side entrances, and UN staff moved metal detectors to avoid queues. This is the second time COP30 has been disrupted in four days, and even larger protests are expected in the coming days of the conference.

UN demands Brazil strengthen security at COP30 after activist breach13.11.25, 20:18 • 3416 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Skirmishes
Brazil
Ethiopia