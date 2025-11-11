Ethiopia to host COP32 climate summit in 2027

Ethiopia has announced that it will host the UN climate summit COP32 in 2027, beating out Nigeria in the race to host the key international event. The decision was made at the COP30 plenary session in Brazil, where African countries supported Addis Ababa's bid. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

We are deeply grateful for the trust placed in the Ethiopian people and government. COP32 will play a vital role in guiding climate action in this critical decade. – said Ethiopia's Ambassador to Brazil, Leulseged Tadesse Abebe.

The summit will allow Ethiopia not only to showcase its own climate change challenges but also to influence the shaping of the global agenda. Formal approval of the decision is expected soon.

Meanwhile, the choice of the COP31 host country remains uncertain – Australia and Turkey are competing for the right to host. If no compromise is reached, the event could take place in Bonn, where the UN climate agency is located.

