Ethiopia to host COP32 climate summit in 2027

04:14 PM • 13331 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 24412 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 36020 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 25901 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 40565 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 33123 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 21789 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 23996 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 25645 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 28165 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Three regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoNovember 11, 11:00 AM • 14500 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 34069 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 20244 views
Chernyshov notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment04:44 PM • 11114 views
Notorious ex-MP and leader of the "5.10" party Hennadiy Balashov has died06:13 PM • 8904 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 35996 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 34228 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rectorNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 40541 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 33109 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 89366 views
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Rustem Umerov
Herman Halushchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Great Britain
Turkey
China
Venezuela
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 20369 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 32162 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 58029 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 133559 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 136627 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
ChatGPT

Ethiopia to host COP32 climate summit in 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

Ethiopia will host the UN climate summit COP32 in 2027, ahead of Nigeria. The decision was made at COP30 in Brazil with the support of African countries.

Ethiopia to host COP32 climate summit in 2027

Ethiopia has announced that it will host the UN climate summit COP32 in 2027, beating out Nigeria in the race to host the key international event. The decision was made at the COP30 plenary session in Brazil, where African countries supported Addis Ababa's bid. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

We are deeply grateful for the trust placed in the Ethiopian people and government. COP32 will play a vital role in guiding climate action in this critical decade.

– said Ethiopia's Ambassador to Brazil, Leulseged Tadesse Abebe.

The summit will allow Ethiopia not only to showcase its own climate change challenges but also to influence the shaping of the global agenda. Formal approval of the decision is expected soon.

UN: Climate pledges to cut emissions by only 12% by 203510.11.25, 20:46 • 7732 views

Meanwhile, the choice of the COP31 host country remains uncertain – Australia and Turkey are competing for the right to host. If no compromise is reached, the event could take place in Bonn, where the UN climate agency is located.

World leaders at climate summit in Brazil call for decisive action: “We can choose leadership or doom”06.11.25, 22:58 • 4169 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Reuters
Nigeria
Brazil
Australia
Ethiopia
Turkey