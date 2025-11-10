UN: Climate pledges to cut emissions by only 12% by 2035

A new analysis by the secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) shows that current climate commitments by countries will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by only 12% by 2035 compared to 2019 levels. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Updated data, published on Monday, show some improvement compared to the previous forecast, which predicted a 10% reduction. The new figure takes into account additional commitments made by countries after the completion of the previous analysis.

According to the analysis, to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, global emissions must be reduced by at least 60% by 2035. Current pledges provide only one-fifth of the necessary reductions.

Experts emphasize that failure to meet the 1.5°C target could lead to more severe climate consequences. The updated analysis should serve as a signal for countries to step up action and strengthen their national commitments ahead of future climate negotiations.

Recall

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh found that COP climate conference websites significantly increased CO₂ emissions. From 1995 to 2014, average emissions increased by more than 13,000 percent, exceeding the average for other websites.