World leaders at climate summit in Brazil call for decisive action: “We can choose leadership or doom”

An international climate summit is taking place in Belém, Brazil, where heads of state and high-ranking officials are calling for immediate and fair action in the fight against climate change. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres sharply criticized global corporations and politicians who, he said, "are reaping record profits from climate destruction" while "too many leaders remain hostage to these entrenched interests." He called on states to act immediately: "We can choose leadership or doom."

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva emphasized that the world needs a "roadmap" to end deforestation and move away from fossil fuels. He condemned "extremist forces" that "imprison future generations in an outdated model."

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang emphasized the need for a "true multilateral approach" and called for strengthening international cooperation in green technologies.

Addressing the participants, British Prince William reminded them of their responsibility to future generations.

We are gathered together today, here in the heart of the Amazon, at a crucial moment in human history - said William.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric criticized politicians who deny scientific facts, stating: "The President of the United States at the last UN Assembly said that there is no climate crisis, and that is a lie."

World leaders, including Eswatini Prime Minister Russell Dlamini and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, called for "strengthening ambition" and honest political leadership. "Climate change is undeniable. Temperatures are rising, and time is running out," Martin emphasized.

