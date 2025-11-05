ukenru
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
Chaos in Rio and tensions in Venezuela could overshadow the UN climate summit in Brazil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Preparations for COP30 in Brazil are under threat due to bloody police raids in Rio de Janeiro and rising tensions around Venezuela. President Lula da Silva is forced to respond to internal instability, which overshadows his plans to demonstrate the country's efforts in combating climate change.

Chaos in Rio and tensions in Venezuela could overshadow the UN climate summit in Brazil

Preparations for the large-scale UN climate summit COP30 in Belém, Brazil, are under threat due to internal crises – bloody police raids in Rio de Janeiro and growing tensions around Venezuela, international media report, writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg

Details

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who planned to use the summit as an opportunity to showcase the country's efforts in combating climate change and protecting the Amazon, is now forced to respond to internal instability.

Last week, Rio saw the deadliest police operation in the country's history, resulting in at least 121 deaths. Lula called for an independent investigation into these events, emphasizing that "violence cannot be the solution to the problem of crime."

In parallel, the government is preparing for a diplomatic crisis caused by Donald Trump's statements about possible military intervention in Venezuela. Because of this, the president plans to temporarily leave COP30 to visit Colombia for consultations with regional leaders.

Despite the expected participation of European leaders – including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez – the summit already risks becoming a disappointment for Brazil. 

Neither Xi Jinping nor Donald Trump will be there, and other countries' promises to finance a fund for the protection of the world's forests remain uncertain.

The COP30 summit was supposed to be the culmination of Lula's green agenda, but the chaos in Rio and tensions in Venezuela could deprive him of the expected international triumph.

