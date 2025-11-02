EU Commissioner calls US absence at COP30 a "watershed moment" for climate policy

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
02:42 PM • 6846 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
01:45 PM • 13450 views
HJC approved the arrest of a judge suspected of a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 22097 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 32195 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 48464 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 75020 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 80809 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 105943 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 95274 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 45479 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
Popular news
General Staff: artillery and personnel of Russian invaders hit in six areas of the frontNovember 2, 09:07 AM • 8512 views
In Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers shot down a rare Russian drone "Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg"November 2, 09:27 AM • 7412 views
Judge who caused fatal road accident in Prykarpattia notified of suspicionPhotoNovember 2, 09:32 AM • 17664 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are creating a command for unmanned air defense systems and developing a concept for destroying drones with helicoptersNovember 2, 10:43 AM • 5428 views
DPRK soldiers captured in Ukraine ask to be transferred to South Korea11:17 AM • 4242 views
Publications
EU Commissioner calls US absence at COP30 a "watershed moment" for climate policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

EU Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra stated that the US absence from the climate conference is a serious signal for global climate security.

EU Commissioner calls US absence at COP30 a "watershed moment" for climate policy

EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra stated that the US decision not to participate in the COP30 climate conference would be a "game changer" for global climate diplomacy. According to him, the refusal of the world's second-largest polluter to participate "obviously harms" international efforts. This is stated in a Politico article, writes UNN.

Details

Hoekstra emphasized that the absence of the United States at the climate summit, which opens on November 10 in the Brazilian city of Belém, will have serious consequences for the entire planet.

We are talking about the largest, most dominant, most important geopolitical player in the world. It is the second largest emitter 

– noted the European Commissioner.

Part. The planet is in critical condition due to record coal consumption and slow transition to clean energy - report

He stressed that when a country of such magnitude effectively withdraws from global climate initiatives, it "obviously harms" collective efforts.

If a player of this level says, "Well, I'll go, and you all will deal with it," that changes the rules of the game" 

– said Hoekstra.

At the same time, he noted that some US mayors and governors remain supporters of climate policy, despite the position of the federal administration.

The Donald Trump administration previously stated that it would not send "high-ranking representatives" to COP30, reflecting Washington's new course – scaling back climate initiatives in favor of energy nationalism.

Part. Humanity has not achieved the 1.5°C climate goal, a change of course is needed - UN Secretary-General

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
European Commission
Brazil
Donald Trump
United States